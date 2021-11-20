ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Thousands protest in Vienna against COVID restrictions before lockdown

By Thomson Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (Reuters) – Thousands of people, many of them far-right supporters, protested in Vienna on Saturday against coronavirus restrictions a day after Austria’s government announced a new lockdown and said vaccines would be made compulsory next year. Whistling, clapping, blowing horns and banging drums, crowds streamed into Heroes’ Square...

The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
Reuters

New Swedish PM resigns on first day in job, hopes for swift return

STOCKHOLM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sweden's first female prime minister, Social Democrat Magdalena Andersson, resigned on Wednesday after less than 12 hours in the top job after the Green Party quit their two-party coalition, stoking political uncertainty. But Andersson said she had told the speaker of parliament she hoped to...
AFP

French PM tests positive for Covid

French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday evening, his office told AFP, adding that he would isolate for 10 days while continuing to work. Castex "immediately carried out a PCR test" after finding out that one of his daughters had tested positive, his office said. Castex had been in Brussels on Monday morning, where he met his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo. He was accompanied on the trip by several other senior colleagues, including France's Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin and Europe Minister Clement Beaune.
Herbert Kickl
AFP

'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
Daily Mail

Euro winter of Covid discontent: Now Germany bans unvaccinated people from restaurants as continent goes on 'red alert' for Christmas lockdowns, French protest against further restrictions and Belgians are ordered to work from home

Germany is following Austria's example in locking-down unvaccinated people in regions where hospitals are becoming 'dangerously full' of Covid patients. Chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday announced that the move is 'necessary' to tackle a 'very worrying' fourth wave of the pandemic that is overwhelming hospitals, and blamed the unvaccinated for driving the surge.
AFP

'Explosive' Covid riots paralyse France's Guadeloupe

School cancelled, barricades on the street and pharmacies trashed: days of rioting against measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have brought normal routines on France's Caribbean island of Guadeloupe to a standstill. Paris authorities sent elite police and counter-terrorism officers to Guadeloupe over the weekend in a bid to quell the violence, the latest Covid-related headache in France's overseas territories for the government of President Emmanuel Macron. Vaccination rates in France's overseas territories, in the Caribbean, Indian Ocean and the Pacific, have generally been far lower than those on the mainland and there has been repeated unrest over anti-virus measures. Protests in Guadeloupe, a territory of roughly 400,000 people, broke out after an announcement that coronavirus jabs would be mandatory for all healthcare workers, with the demonstrations marred by clashes and looting.
AFP

Europe battles Covid surge as WHO warns of 700,000 more deaths

Europe remains "in the firm grip" of Covid and the continent's death toll could top 2.2 million this winter if current trends continue, the World Health Organization warned on Tuesday. Europe is battling an upsurge in the pandemic that saw Austria return to lockdown this week while Germany and the Netherlands are poised to announce new restrictions. A further 700,000 people in the 53 countries that comprise the WHO's European region could die by March 1, the global health agency said, in addition to the 1.5 million who have already succumbed to the virus. It expects "high or extreme stress in intensive care units (ICUs) in 49 out of 53 countries between now and March 1, 2022".
France and Britain seek answers while trading blame after migrant tragedy

PARIS (Reuters) – France and Britain sought answers on Thursday on how to deter migrants from trying to cross the sea separating them after 27 people died making the attempt in an inflatable dinghy, the worst accident of its kind in the Channel on record. President Emmanuel Macron and Prime...
The Independent

Ample supplies, anti-vax lies: Why Bulgaria has the EU’s lowest vaccination rate

The doctor is desperate. For months she has been trying to convince her neighbours in this northwest Bulgarian town to get vaccinated to prevent the rapid spread of Covid-19. But it is a losing battle and on one recent grey Wednesday afternoon, only a trickle of patients shows up to get vaccinated.There are abundant supplies and a choice of either the Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen vaccine, yet only 12 per cent of those in Vidin, a town of 63,000 inhabitants near the Romanian border, have been double jabbed.“The cases have increased,” said Pepa Tsvetanova, a physician and public health official...
Hundreds of Sudanese protest against deal between PM Hamdok and military

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Hundreds of Sudanese protested in the streets of Khartoum and other cities on Thursday, keeping up the pressure on military leaders after they struck a deal to bring back a civilian prime minister deposed in a coup one month ago. Prominent political parties and Sudan’s powerful protest...
Factbox-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

(Reuters) – Some governments have been expanding their vaccination programmes to include children and younger people amid new waves of COVID-19 infections around the world. However, as many countries wait for doses for more vulnerable people, the World Health Organisation has urged countries and companies that control the global supply of the vaccines to prioritize allocations to the COVAX scheme.
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – The EU’s drug regulator on Thursday approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s, COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as five, even as the World Health Organisation warned the priority should remain inoculating all adults and vulnerable people first. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals for a...
Austria finds bird flu on small chicken farm as virus spreads

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria has found a case of bird flu on a small chicken farm near Vienna airport and is ordering poultry farms with more than 350 birds to keep them indoors, public health agency AGES said on Thursday. The spread https://reut.rs/3l858m7 of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Europe...
Czechs shut bars and restaurants early, hoping to avoid COVID lockdown

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech government on Thursday ordered bars and clubs to close at 10 p.m. and banned Christmas markets in an attempt to stem one of the world’s highest coronavirus infection rates. The new restrictions also include a maximum attendance of 1,000 people at culture and sports events,...
When fighting COVID-19, “every day counts,” Merkel warns her successors

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is in a phase of exponential growth in numbers of coronavirus cases, Chancellor Angela Merkel said, adding that every day counted when it came to enacting social distancing measures designed to slow its spread. Some of outgoing conservative chancellor’s allies have criticised Social Democrat Olaf Scholz’s...
Germany to pump more than 50 billion eurs into climate fund – sources

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s next government is working on a 2021 supplementary budget to pump more than 50 billion euros into its climate fund which could then be spent over the coming years to speed up the transition towards a green economy, sources said on Thursday. The three parties set...
