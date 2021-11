Teams fared well during the second day of tournament action on Friday. United South captured a spot in the Gold Bracket semifinals at the La Joya Tournament as it won both of its games. The Panthers opened the day with a 70-30 win over Mission Veterans as Brandon Gonzalez led with 14 points while Oscar Medrano contributed 10. The Black & Silver followed that victory up with a 65-40 over McAllen Rowe. Joey Rodriguez, Joey Tello and Isaac Garcia totaled 15, 13 and 12 points, respectively in the contest.

LA JOYA, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO