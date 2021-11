During the PGA Tour's fall swing, no player has been running more pure than Talor Gooch. Of course, that comes with one tiny little asterisk—he hasn't won. Considering the depth of talent on the modern PGA Tour, even in these end-of-the-year events, it's unfair to knock Gooch for that. He's had four top-11s in five starts this fall, two of those finishes coming inside the top five. In one of those events, the Fortinet Championship, he shot a 68 on Sunday, which was bested by Max Homa's final-round 65. In the other, the CJ Cup, Gooch carded a Sunday 62, which wasn't enough to catch Rory McIlroy, who closed with 66.

GOLF ・ 5 DAYS AGO