Real estate has given millions of people incalculable opportunities, from realtors who get to make a great income by helping people find their dream homes, to investors who revitalize run-down neighborhoods and create new housing. But despite all that, there are some flaws. There's one in particular that affects real estate professionals the most, trickling down to everyone else who touches the industry in any way. Namely, the industry is way behind when it comes to technology, and this has a dramatic negative impact on efficiency and profitability.

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO