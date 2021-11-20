ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official: RB Leipzig vs Man City to be Held Behind Closed Doors

By Harry Siddall
 5 days ago
Match-day six in this season's Champions League has all the makings of a classic if results fall in a certain way.

Manchester City only need a point to progress to the Round of 16, but a loss to Paris Saint-Germain next Wednesday will move them off top spot going into a crucial clash with RB Leipzig.

And it's now been confirmed they'll have to play that fixture with no fans present, with the club announcing the fixture in Germany is set to take place behind closed doors.

In a statement on Manchester City's official website, the club have said:

"Following a rise in COVID-19 rates in Germany, regional authorities will be placing the state of Saxony into partial lockdown.

"This means that RB Leipzig’s UEFA Champions League match against Manchester City on Tuesday 7th December at the Red Bull Arena will now be played behind closed doors."

It was rumoured on social media yesterday that this could be a possibility.

COVID-19 cases in part of Germany have risen dramatically, and with the aim of controlling the spread, mass spectator events have been postponed or placed behind closed doors.

The club have also provided the following information for travelling supporters:

"Manchester City supporters who had purchased a ticket for this match will receive a full ticket refund. The Club will contact impacted supporters in the coming days to confirm that the refund has been processed."

You can read the full statement on mancity.com here.

