Designing microbe factories for sustainable chemicals

A deep dive into microbial genomics reveals one bacterial species is made of four ecologically distinct groups with different lifestyles. The bacterium SAR324 is unusually cosmopolitan. In the ocean's North Pacific Subtropical Gyre, microbes tend to stay localized at different depths. But SAR324 can be found throughout the water column, from the warm, well-lit surface, to the blue-lit twilight zone, to the continuous pressure of the dark abyss, 4000 m (2.5 miles) deep. Scientists have wondered, how can SAR324 exist in so many varied environments? Now, a recent study published in Microbiome has uncovered that SAR324 encompasses four subgroups, adapted to different oceanic depths and relying on different ways of living.

