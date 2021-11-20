ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designing microbe factories for sustainable chemicals

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) The science is clear: fossil fuels are harmful to the environment. So why is it so difficult for us to stop using them? Economic reasons are at least part of the answer. From our energy grid to the manufacturing of certain textiles and other products, many parts of our...

Scientist

Deep Sea Microbes Produce Graphite-like Carbon

An international team of scientists claims to have identified two deep-sea microbe groups that produce amorphous carbon, a kind of elemental carbon. “This is the first report of amorphous carbon being produced by any organism on Earth,” says Virginia Tech biochemist and paper coauthor Robert White in a press release, adding that the team is “very interested in the possible implications it may have for the carbon cycle.”
How The Secret World of Soil Microbes Helps Keep Carbon in the Ground

The largest terrestrial carbon sink on earth is the planet’s soil. One of the fears that many scientists have is that a warming planet will liberate significant portions of the soil’s carbon, turning it into carbon dioxide (CO2) gas, and so further accelerate the pace of planetary warming. One of the key players in this story is the microbe: invisible, and yet the predominant form of life on earth.
Microbes in a sea of sinking particles

Mimicking microbial degradation of sinking marine particles in the laboratory reveals a complex relationship between settling and decomposition rates that informs our view on how the ocean's biological carbon pump is controlled. The ocean, with its large size and diverse ecosystems, has a key role in regulating the global carbon...
AGC Chemicals Showcases Sustainable Precision Cleaning Solvents

AGC Chemicals has developed Amolea AS-300 and AS-300AT – based on new HCFO chemistry – to provide effective, environmentally friendly precision cleaning agents to manufacturers of high-value medical devices. These cleaning solvents are categorized as non-hazardous air pollutants with an ozone depletion potential of near zero and a global warming potential of less than one.
How do microbes choose from a 'menu' of food?

Microbial communities often contain several species that coexist even though they share similar metabolic abilities. How they do so is unclear. Researchers have now developed a model to show that if these species have complementary preferences for what they consume, they can more easily coexist. Many microbes grow diauxically—they consume...
Marine microbe contains multitudes

A deep dive into microbial genomics reveals one bacterial species is made of four ecologically distinct groups with different lifestyles. The bacterium SAR324 is unusually cosmopolitan. In the ocean's North Pacific Subtropical Gyre, microbes tend to stay localized at different depths. But SAR324 can be found throughout the water column, from the warm, well-lit surface, to the blue-lit twilight zone, to the continuous pressure of the dark abyss, 4000 m (2.5 miles) deep. Scientists have wondered, how can SAR324 exist in so many varied environments? Now, a recent study published in Microbiome has uncovered that SAR324 encompasses four subgroups, adapted to different oceanic depths and relying on different ways of living.
Chemical Development

Syngene’s development capabilities include advancing highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI) and oligonucleotides with therapeutic and diagnostic applications, from laboratory to manufacturing scale. Our expertise also includes working with performance chemicals and specialty materials using synthetic organic chemistry and polymer chemistry. We are proficient in developing robust chemical processes, and...
Sustainable Design Moves From Niche to Mainstream

Millennial homebuyers are prioritizing sustainable and healthier homes. Over the years RCLCO Real Estate Consulting has surveyed prospective homebuyers relative to their willingness to pay more for a home with environmental features that utilizes more sustainable materials, are more energy efficient and looking for changes over time. The survey results...
Characterizing the crystal maze: Advances in simple crystals for thermoelectric technology

(Nanowerk News) Space probes, gas pipelines, and other applications require an ongoing source of thermoelectric power without direct human maintenance, but current technologies for the corresponding energy conversion are inefficient. Now, researchers from Japan and Denmark have provided a greater understanding of the basis of ultralow thermal conductivity in an...
Novel artificial genomic DNA can replicate and evolve outside the cell

(Nanowerk News) Professor Norikazu Ichihashi and his colleagues at the University of Tokyo have successfully induced gene expression from a DNA, characteristic of all life, and evolution through continuous replication extracellularly using cell-free materials alone, such as nucleic acids and proteins for the first time (ACS Synthetic Biology, "Continuous Cell-Free Replication and Evolution of Artificial Genomic DNA in a Compartmentalized Gene Expression System").
Study: Microbe Can Eat Pollution in North Pole

A University of Alaska Fairbanks research team has determined that a sulfolane-eating microbe is commonly found in North Pole groundwater. However, the hungry bacteria probably can’t remedy the area’s widespread contamination by the industrial solvent. Delicious Pollution. An extensive sampling project found the microorganism, a type of bacteria from the...
Microbe Detectives in Training: New Course Uses Novel Sequencing Technology

Millions of organisms, invisible to the blind eye, make up much of the world around us, and the world inside our bodies. These organisms are microbes, or microorganisms influential in the cause of disease, infection and fermentation. Though 99.9% of microbes cannot currently be cultured in a lab – meaning...
Can defects turn inert materials into useful, active ones?

(Nanowerk News) Demonstrating that a material thought to be always chemically inert, hexagonal boron nitride (hBN), can be turned chemically active holds potential for a new class of catalysts with a wide range of applications, according to an international team of researchers. hBN is a layered material and monolayers can...
Acquiring spectra from single excited molecules

(Nanowerk News) RIKEN physicists have taken a spectrum from a single molecule using a new nanospectroscopy technique they developed (Science, "Single-molecule laser nanospectroscopy with micro–electron volt energy resolution"). This ability to probe individual molecules will be invaluable for tailoring the properties of organic materials for use in devices such as light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and solar cells.
By keeping ferroelectric 'bubbles' intact, researchers pave way for new devices

(Nanowerk News) When a magician suddenly pulls a tablecloth off a table laden with plates and glasses, there is a moment of suspense as the audience wonders if the stage will soon be littered with broken glass. Until now, an analogous dilemma had faced scientists working with special electrical bubbles to create the next generation of flexible microelectronic and energy storage devices.
New microscope uses photonics to gain insights into superbugs

(Nanowerk News) Scientists are building a new super-resolution microscope that uses laser light to study the inner workings and behaviours of superbugs to gain new insights into how they cause disease. The microscope will allow scientists to peer into bacteria like Streptococcus Pneumoniae at a molecular-scale resolution – showing up...
Sweet-toothed microbes could power future cars

Researchers from the University of Buffalo and the University of California-Berkeley have harnessed genetically engineered E. coli to glucose and turned it into petrol molecules. The technique has the potential to help power the cars of the future. The E. coli turned glucose into olefins: a type of hydrocarbon and...
Sugar-loving microbes could help power future cars, study shows

Scientists found that bacteria could turn glucose into a type of hydrocarbon found in gasoline in an environmentally friendly process. Sugar-loving microbes could help power future cars by turning glucose into molecules found in gasoline, a new study suggests. Researchers report using biology and chemistry to turn glucose into olefins...
Tracking cancer with chemical tools

AMHERST, Mass. – Michelle Farkas, professor of chemistry at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, was recently awarded a $1.25 million grant by the National Institutes of Health to develop next-generation tools to track and manipulate circadian rhythms in cells, helping researchers to understand the role that such rhythms play in disease.
Using microbes to make carbon neutral fuel

New way to train microbes to make a readily usable biofuel. Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis have discovered a new way to train microbes to make a readily usable biofuel. A team of biologists and engineers modified a microbe called Rhodopseudomonas palustris TIE-1 to produce a biofuel using only three...
