Country singer Mickey Guyton can now breathe a sigh of relief to thank the doctors at the ICU who treated and saved her nine-month-old baby after he suffered from dehydration. In a post on Instagram, the country singer named "Dr. Grace" and their family physician, Dr. Nathan Ford, for helping and developing a "plan to heal" her son, Grayson Clark, despite the shortage of hospital staffers. The worried mom said that her son is not yet "in the clear," but he is mending from his illness because he is a fighter, and he has these doctors to ensure that his health improves.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO