ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Player Ratings: Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea came out 3-0 victors at the King Power Stadium in a dominant performance over Leicester City.

Goals from Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic sealed all three points.

And the player ratings are in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KrXiK_0d2lDbXk00
IMAGO / Action Plus

Edouard Mendy - 8/10

The goalkeeper had a quiet game in goal, not having to make a save in the first-half but was reliable when called upon in the second period to keep his clean sheet in tact.

Antonio Rudiger - 9/10

The defender opened the scoring with a fine header, straing off the training ground, and put in a fantastic performance on the left-hand side of defence. His passing was immaculate as Chelsea looked solid defensively.

Thiago Silva - 9/10

Another world class performance from the Chelsea defender, who was solid at the back and showed his class in his passing out from the back.

Trevoh Chalobah - 8.5/10

Another impressive performance from the youngster, who did not look out of place against Jamie Vardy, winning his individual battles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GaauY_0d2lDbXk00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Ben Chilwell - 8.5/10

The wing-back was a constant threat own the left-hand side, hitting the bar in the opening minutes and troubling Leicester every time the Blues got forward. His fantastic corner picked out Antonio Rudiger for the opening goal as he played his part in the Blues' victory.

N'Golo Kante - 9/10

A fantastic goal capped off a fabulous N'Golo Kante performance against his former employers as he played in a more advanced role, with freedom to get forward. Kante's midfield work was also unmatched, covreing incredible amounts of ground and winning the ball back in midfield.

Jorginho - 8/10

Jorginho was fabulous in possession for Chelsea, controlling the game from deep as he put in a typical performance of the Italian. He added composure to the midfield, helping Chelsea in possession before being substituted with what looked to be a hamstring concern in the second-half.

Reece James - 9/10

Another fantastic performance from Chelsea's in-form wing-back, registering an assist for N'Golo Kante as he bullied the Leicester City players both on and off the ball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLqiW_0d2lDbXk00
IMAGO / News Images

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 8/10

The winger was Chelsea's creative spark once again, proving to Thomas Tuchel that he must be used in a more advanced role. His quick feet caused problems for the Leicester defence all game as he was a real bright spark for the Blues.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

The German did well up front, holding the ball up and heping to bring his teammates into the game. The forward was substituted in the second-half as the score was 2-0.

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

The midfielder did not have the most spectacular performance, as expected returning from tooth surgery. He linked up well with the midfield and was substituted alongside Kai Havertz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWJWR_0d2lDbXk00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Bench

Hakim Ziyech - 8/10

The Moroccan magician came off the bench and created several chances, including an assist for fellow substitute Christian Pulisic.

Christian Pulisic - 8/10

The American was fantastic off the bench, causing a handful of problems for the Leicester defence with his runs in behind. A late run into the box saw him score, moments after he missed a guilt edged chance.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 7/10

The midfielder entered the fray with 15 minutes to go, using his body well with his trademark drives through the midfield as the Blues kept possession in midfield.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Chelsea move SIX POINTS clear at the top of the Premier League with Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic all on target in a classy 3-0 victory to heap more misery on Leicester

N’Golo Kante was on target at former club Leicester as Premier League leaders Chelsea dominated Saturday's lunchtime kick off to maintain their unbeaten away record. After Antonio Rudiger had headed the visitors into an early lead, Kante fired home from the edge of the box after 28 minutes against the team he won the title with in 2016.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Leicester vs Chelsea: Three things to look for as Premier League returns

There is nothing like the anticipation of seeing Chelsea back in action after an international break, is there? Several players, obligated to perform their duties to their countries, return to Cobham this week and will travel to the East Midlands for Saturday’s early kick-off against Leicester City subsequently. Thomas Tuchel’s men were perhaps unlucky to go into the international break on the back of a draw, but preparations presently would be geared towards achieving a significantly better outcome when league football returns this upcoming weekend. There is, after all, a position at the top of the table for Chelsea to protect.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ben Chilwell
USA Today

Kante leads Chelsea to 3-0 win over former club Leicester

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante marked his latest return to former club Leicester with a brilliant individual goal to help the Premier League leaders to a 3-0 win on Saturday. There was also a second league goal of the season for Christian Pulisic after his entrance as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian
The Independent

Leicester vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Chelsea visit Leicester City on Saturday knowing victory will, at least briefly, see the club move six points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Thomas Tuchel’s side have enjoyed a fine start to the season on all front, following their European glory last spring, and remain out in front despite dropping two points in a wasteful draw at home against Burnley last time out. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Leicester face ChelseaThe Blues’ bad luck with injuries showed in that fixture, with Tuchel’s side failing to capitalise on their overwhelming dominance, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Leicester vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Leicester City welcome Chelsea to the King Power Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon. The Foxes will be hoping to make a fresh start after a difficult start to the season, with the club sitting 12th in the table after winning just four of their opening 11 matches. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Leicester face ChelseaThere has been no such difficulty for the Blues, though, who have the chance to go six points clear at the top of the table, despite dropping two points in a wasteful draw at home against Burnley prior to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

N’Golo Kante shines as Chelsea cruise to victory at Leicester to move clear at top of Premier League

Premier League leaders Chelsea got back to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 demolition of Leicester on Saturday.First-half goals from Antonio Rudiger and N’Golo Kante put Thomas Tuchel’s men on course at the King Power Stadium before Christian Pulisic added a third after the break.The European champions could have had more with Ben Chilwell hitting the crossbar and the offside flag ruling out three further strikes in the second half.It was an emphatic response from the London side, who have had two weeks to dwell on their disappointing draw with struggling Burnley last time out.For Leicester the frustration goes on,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

N’Golo Kanté happy to score against former team Leicester City, continue Chelsea’s great Premier League form

A great performance by Chelsea at King Power Stadium against Leicester City was crowned by a 3-0 win over the hosts. The Blues were in their dominant selves throughout the match, in large part thanks to great work by Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté. The latter would even get in the scoresheet, with a great solo run and long-distance goal for our second score of the day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 3 Chelsea

Leicester City were easily beaten by Chelsea by a score of 3-0 in early Saturday action at the King Power. First-half goals by Antonio Rüdiger and N’Golo Kante and a Christian Pulisic tap-in after the break doomed the Foxes to a defeat on their return from the international break. Manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
485
Followers
4K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy