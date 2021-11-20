Player Ratings: Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea came out 3-0 victors at the King Power Stadium in a dominant performance over Leicester City.

Goals from Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic sealed all three points.

And the player ratings are in.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Edouard Mendy - 8/10

The goalkeeper had a quiet game in goal, not having to make a save in the first-half but was reliable when called upon in the second period to keep his clean sheet in tact.

Antonio Rudiger - 9/10

The defender opened the scoring with a fine header, straing off the training ground, and put in a fantastic performance on the left-hand side of defence. His passing was immaculate as Chelsea looked solid defensively.

Thiago Silva - 9/10

Another world class performance from the Chelsea defender, who was solid at the back and showed his class in his passing out from the back.

Trevoh Chalobah - 8.5/10

Another impressive performance from the youngster, who did not look out of place against Jamie Vardy, winning his individual battles.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Ben Chilwell - 8.5/10

The wing-back was a constant threat own the left-hand side, hitting the bar in the opening minutes and troubling Leicester every time the Blues got forward. His fantastic corner picked out Antonio Rudiger for the opening goal as he played his part in the Blues' victory.

N'Golo Kante - 9/10

A fantastic goal capped off a fabulous N'Golo Kante performance against his former employers as he played in a more advanced role, with freedom to get forward. Kante's midfield work was also unmatched, covreing incredible amounts of ground and winning the ball back in midfield.

Jorginho - 8/10

Jorginho was fabulous in possession for Chelsea, controlling the game from deep as he put in a typical performance of the Italian. He added composure to the midfield, helping Chelsea in possession before being substituted with what looked to be a hamstring concern in the second-half.

Reece James - 9/10

Another fantastic performance from Chelsea's in-form wing-back, registering an assist for N'Golo Kante as he bullied the Leicester City players both on and off the ball.

IMAGO / News Images

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 8/10

The winger was Chelsea's creative spark once again, proving to Thomas Tuchel that he must be used in a more advanced role. His quick feet caused problems for the Leicester defence all game as he was a real bright spark for the Blues.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

The German did well up front, holding the ball up and heping to bring his teammates into the game. The forward was substituted in the second-half as the score was 2-0.

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

The midfielder did not have the most spectacular performance, as expected returning from tooth surgery. He linked up well with the midfield and was substituted alongside Kai Havertz.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Bench

Hakim Ziyech - 8/10

The Moroccan magician came off the bench and created several chances, including an assist for fellow substitute Christian Pulisic.

Christian Pulisic - 8/10

The American was fantastic off the bench, causing a handful of problems for the Leicester defence with his runs in behind. A late run into the box saw him score, moments after he missed a guilt edged chance.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 7/10

The midfielder entered the fray with 15 minutes to go, using his body well with his trademark drives through the midfield as the Blues kept possession in midfield.

