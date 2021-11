I’ve lived on the near West Side for upwards of 30 years now. During that time, my wife and I have almost been killed by cars at least 5 times, while riding our bikes. We are very wary of the most dangerous intersections, and overly cautious as we approach them. But for others, who are less familiar with these “red flag” intersections, there will unfortunately be times when they too will realize the impending dangers.

