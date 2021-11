2K Games released the latest trailer for WWE 2K22 on Thursday, showing off the first footage of live gameplay while running down some of the biggest features, games modes and control changes that will be coming to the latest installment. Following the critical flop of WWE 2K20, wrestling fans went without a WWE 2K installment last year and have been holding their breath that the series' return will bring a significant boost in quality. And based on the reactions on social media, this trailer has given those fans a lot of hope.

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO