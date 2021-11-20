ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Naval Aviator explains why an F-22 pilot out of gas, with his ejection seat jammed and its canopy sealed shut could never do an emergency landing on an aircraft carrier

By Dario Leone
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe F-22 cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft. Nevertheless, despite its incredible capabilities, the F-22 could never do an emergency landing aboard an aircraft carrier. The F-22 Raptor, a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force, is designed to project air dominance, rapidly and...

USS Nimitz Navy Vet
5d ago

Even in the best of circumstances, coming to a stop from that speed/velocity, in that short a distance would cause the pilot to Astral project his soul like the Sorcer Supreme did to Doctor Strange in his inaugural movie. 😂😂🤣🤣 Having served onboard a carrier, and witnessed many a launch and recovery operation both daytime and night, that would certainly be a sight to behold as the landing gear collapses , and the plane breaks apart in thousands of pieces before it explodes. I was a fire fighter (DC) Damage Control. My division would certainly be directly involved in a situation like that. We trained for similar situations, but with carrier based aircraft in mind.

Buffoldude
5d ago

I can't imagine a fighter pilot would ever let a lack of fuel situation like that, happen in the first place. This is purely hypothetical.

Gene Hubbard
5d ago

They forget the wheels would'ent come down , landing with the wind , Sun was in his eyes , and a Nun in a wheel chair was in the middle of the deck , and a BLM protest was behind the nun .

