ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi-led coalition says it attacked 13 Houthi targets in Yemen

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 5 days ago

Cairo (Reuters) – The Saudi-led coalition has attached 13 targets during a military...

941theduke.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran-backed rebels storm US Embassy in Yemen, take 25 employees hostage

Houthi rebels backed by Iran breached the U.S. Embassy compound in Yemen this week and 25 local embassy employees were taken hostage, the U.S. State Department confirmed on Thursday. On Tuesday, Bloomberg initially reported 25 Yemenis working for the U.S. Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen were captured by Houthi rebels. Bloomberg...
POLITICS
Las Vegas Herald

Yemen's Houthis claim launching 14 bomb-laden drones against Saudi airports, Aramco refineries

Sanaa [Yemen], November 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Yemen's Houthi militia on Saturday said they launched 14 bomb-laden drones to attack several airports and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia in response to what it said "Saudi-led coalition escalation in Yemen.""We targeted the King Khalid Air Base in Riyadh city with four drones, hitting military targets at the King Abdullah International Airport and Aramco oil refineries in Jeddah city with four drones, striking a military target in Abha International Airport in Abha city with a drone, targeting other military sites in the cities of Jazan, Najran and Abha with five drones," Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea said in a statement aired by the militia's al-Masirah TV.
MIDDLE EAST
UPI News

Yemen rebels say they've struck Saudi oil refineries, airports, other targets

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Yemen's Houthi rebels said they used 14 drones to attack targets in Saudi Arabia including Aramco oil refineries and King Abdullah airport in Jeddah. Yahya Saree, spokesman for the rebels, said on Twitter that the drones also targeted King Khalid base in Riyadh, Abha International Airport, as well as Abha, Jizan and Najran. Saree did not say what sort of damage the attacks caused.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houthis#Yemen#Saudi#Reuters
albuquerquenews.net

UN Says 2 Staffers Detained by Yemen's Houthis

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations said Wednesday that two of its staff members have been held incommunicado for more than a week by Houthi rebels in Yemen, and it called for their immediate release. "The secretary-general is deeply concerned about the arrests and detention of two U.N. staff members...
UNITED NATIONS
dallassun.com

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen warns of danger to global trade in Red Sea

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], November 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen said it detected an imminent danger to the global trade in the Red Sea, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday. "There are indicators of the imminent danger to shipping and world trade in...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Syria Reports Fourth Israeli Attack This Month, Says Two Killed

CAIRO (Reuters) -An Israeli air strike in Syria killed two people and wounded seven others including six soldiers on Wednesday, Syrian state media said, in the fourth Israeli attack reported by Syria this month. An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the report. Israel has mounted frequent attacks against...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
BBC

Iran nuclear programme: Threat of Israeli strike grows

In the turquoise waters of the Red Sea, Israeli, Emirati and Bahraini naval forces for the first time just days ago rehearsed joint security operations with a US warship. It followed a war-game at a desert airbase just north of the Israeli port city of Eilat last month, which sent fighter planes from Israel and seven other countries roaring into the skies.
MILITARY
94.1 Duke FM

Turkish trial in Khashoggi killing “nearing deadlock” -journalism watchdog

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – A Turkish court resumed a trial over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Tuesday, as a journalism watchdog described the case as “nearing deadlock” and said the hearing needed to include Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s role. Khashoggi, a critic of Prince Mohammed, was...
MIDDLE EAST
Shropshire Star

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

Barry Manners, from Kent, was held captive for more than four months in Iraq. A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

100 days since Taliban gained control: The Afghan women and children subsisting on raw flour facing toughest winter yet

While the bitterly cold weather claims scores of lives in Afghanistan each winter, many fear this year will be far deadlier than others due to the nation grappling with its worst food crisis since records started.Abdullah*, an eight-year-old boy living in the Taliban-seized country, is already feeling the grave effects of the humanitarian crisis.“We have bread and sometimes rice, but never meat and fruit,” he tells The Independent. “We have so much less food than before and it makes me worried. Sometimes, when we don’t have food I go to sleep without eating anything.”Zarghuna, his mother, says the family have...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

British Army ‘will leave Canada for new base in the Middle East’

The British Army will leave Canada and set up a new training base in the Middle East as part of plans to modernise the armed forces, according to reports. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is expected to announce later this week that a new facility is being developed in Oman.At the moment the British Army Training Unit Suffield (Batus) is located in Alberta, western Canada and is home to more than 1,000 vehicles, including tanks and helicopters.The 2,700 kilometre-square base currently trains British soldiers in live firing exercises and is used by multiple different regiments, as reported by The Telegraph.It is...
MILITARY
The Independent

China’s ‘secret’ UAE military facility sends message to nationalists at home

A Chinese military base in the Gulf has long been a nightmare scenario for many US officials who, for years, watched the growing ties between China and their Gulf allies with a wary eye.Now, their suspicions about China’s ambitions to establish a military footprint in the oil-rich region appear to have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.Satellite images emerged last week suggesting that China was building a multi-storey military facility in the UAE port of Khalifa. The UAE government appeared not to be aware of the building in the terminal which was built and operated by the Chinese...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy