Middle East

Saudi-led coalition says it attacked 13 Houthi targets in Yemen

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 5 days ago

Cairo (Reuters) – The Saudi-led coalition has attached 13 targets during a military...

Las Vegas Herald

Yemen's Houthis claim launching 14 bomb-laden drones against Saudi airports, Aramco refineries

Sanaa [Yemen], November 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Yemen's Houthi militia on Saturday said they launched 14 bomb-laden drones to attack several airports and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia in response to what it said "Saudi-led coalition escalation in Yemen.""We targeted the King Khalid Air Base in Riyadh city with four drones, hitting military targets at the King Abdullah International Airport and Aramco oil refineries in Jeddah city with four drones, striking a military target in Abha International Airport in Abha city with a drone, targeting other military sites in the cities of Jazan, Najran and Abha with five drones," Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea said in a statement aired by the militia's al-Masirah TV.
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN Says 2 Staffers Detained by Yemen's Houthis

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations said Wednesday that two of its staff members have been held incommunicado for more than a week by Houthi rebels in Yemen, and it called for their immediate release. "The secretary-general is deeply concerned about the arrests and detention of two U.N. staff members...
UNITED NATIONS
#Houthis#Yemen#Saudi#Reuters
dallassun.com

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen warns of danger to global trade in Red Sea

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], November 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen said it detected an imminent danger to the global trade in the Red Sea, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday. "There are indicators of the imminent danger to shipping and world trade in...
MIDDLE EAST
Shropshire Star

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

Barry Manners, from Kent, was held captive for more than four months in Iraq. A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

100 days since Taliban gained control: The Afghan women and children subsisting on raw flour facing toughest winter yet

While the bitterly cold weather claims scores of lives in Afghanistan each winter, many fear this year will be far deadlier than others due to the nation grappling with its worst food crisis since records started.Abdullah*, an eight-year-old boy living in the Taliban-seized country, is already feeling the grave effects of the humanitarian crisis.“We have bread and sometimes rice, but never meat and fruit,” he tells The Independent. “We have so much less food than before and it makes me worried. Sometimes, when we don’t have food I go to sleep without eating anything.”Zarghuna, his mother, says the family have...
MIDDLE EAST
NewsBreak
Middle East
raleighnews.net

Iran: Execution of juvenile offender deeply alarming and shocking

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, on Thursday condemned Iran's execution of a young man who was a minor at the time he was charged with committing a crime. Arman Abdolali, 25, is the second juvenile offender to be executed in the country this year. OHCHR expressed serious concern that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
985theriver.com

Myanmar troops arrest 18 medics for treating ‘terrorists’ in church

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s military has arrested 18 medics for providing treatment to patients who were members of “terrorist organisations”, a state-run newspaper said Wednesday, referring to outlawed anti-junta groups. Troops made the arrests during a raid on Monday on a church in Loikaw in eastern Kayah state, where they discovered...
POLITICS
985theriver.com

Residents patrol Ethiopian capital after Tigrayan forces’ advance

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Every afternoon, Getachew Megersa searches the Ethiopian capital for undercover agents. The 55-year-old construction worker says it’s not the first time he’s defended his country against rebellious Tigrayan forces. “I am now safeguarding my city with a stick, but if it is required and they give...
MILITARY
985theriver.com

U.N. warns not holding Libya elections could fuel further conflict

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Outgoing United Nations Libya mediator Jan Kubis warned on Wednesday that not holding elections in the country could “greatly deteriorate” the situation and lead to further division and conflict. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Angus McDowall)
WORLD
985theriver.com

Russian, Belarusian fighter jets jointly patrol Belarus border

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian and Belarusian fighter jets jointly patrolled Belarus’ border on Thursday, the Belarusian defence ministry said, in the latest sign of Moscow’s support for its ally in a standoff with the EU over migrants camped at the frontier with Poland. The European Union has accused Belarus of...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Yemen's Houthis Say They Attacked Saudi Cities, Aramco Facilities

CAIRO (Reuters) -Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Saturday it had fired 14 drones at several Saudi Arabian cities, including at Saudi Aramco facilities in Jeddah. The Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthis in Yemen had on Friday said it destroyed three drones launched towards southern Saudi Arabia and a fourth over Yemen. It said the group "failed to launch two ballistic missiles" and they fell inside Yemen.
MIDDLE EAST
newschain

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Yemen's Houthis: Saudi coalition strike hits Sanaa factory

CAIRO — A Saudi-led coalition airstrike Tuesday gutted a plastics factory in Yemen's rebel-held capital of Sanaa, the rebels said, the latest attack amid an escalation in fighting in recent weeks. The dawn strike hit a factory owned by a Syrian national and situated near a hospital in the south...
MIDDLE EAST

