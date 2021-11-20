ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Protests erupt over virus rules in Austria, Italy, Croatia

By EMILY SCHULTHEIS and KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R8ST6_0d2lAQxg00
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Austria Demonstrators shout slogans and light flares during a demonstration against measures to battle the coronavirus pandemic in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Thousands of protesters are expected to gather in Vienna after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the quickly rising coronavirus infections in the country. Banner reads: ' Controls the border. Not your people'. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter) (Florian Schroetter)

VIENNA — (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, marched through Vienna on Saturday after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections.

Demonstrations against virus restrictions also took place in Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands on Saturday, a day after Dutch police opened fire on protesters and seven people were injured in rioting that erupted in Rotterdam. Protesters rallied against coronavirus restrictions and mandatory COVID-19 passes needed in many European countries to enter restaurants, Christmas markets or sports events, as well as mandatory vaccinations.

The Austrian lockdown will start Monday and comes as average daily deaths have tripled in recent weeks and hospitals in heavily hit states have warned that intensive care units are reaching capacity. The lockdown will last at least 10 days but could go up to 20, officials said. People will be able to leave their homes only for specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising.

The government also will make vaccinations mandatory starting Feb. 1. Not quite 66% of Austria’s 8.9 million people are fully vaccinated, one of the lowest rates in Western Europe.

Saturday's march started off at Vienna’s massive Heldenplatz square. Chanting “Resistance!” and blowing whistles, protesters moved down the city’s inner ring road. Many waved Austrian flags and carried signs mocking Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein. Some wore doctor’s scrubs; others donned tinfoil hats. Most signs focused on the vaccine mandate: “My Body, My Choice,” read one. “We’re Standing Up for Our Kids!” said another.

Among those protesting were members of far-right and extreme-right parties and groups, including the far-right Freedom Party, the anti-vaccine MFG party and the extreme-right Identitarians.

About 1,300 police officers were on duty, and 35,000 protesters participated in different marches across the city, police said. Police said several protesters were detained, but didn’t give specific numbers. Later Saturday night, protesters threw bottles and beer cans and fired pyrotechnics at police, who then used pepper spray to disperse the crowds.

Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, appeared via video, denouncing what he called “totalitarian” measures from a government “that believes it should think and decide for us.”

Schallenberg apologized to all vaccinated people on Friday, saying it wasn't fair they had to suffer under the renewed lockdown restrictions.

“I’m sorry to take this drastic step,” he said on public broadcaster ORF.

In neighboring Switzerland, 2,000 people protested an upcoming referendum on whether to approve the government’s COVID-19 restrictions law, claiming it was discriminatory, public broadcaster SRF reported.

A day after the Rotterdam rioting, thousands gathered on Amsterdam’s central Dam Square, despite organizers calling off the protest. They walked peacefully through the streets, closely monitored by police.

“This policy (anti coronavirus measures) makes a lot of conflicts between the people," Hugo Gietelink from Amsterdam told The Associated Press. “I think it is very important that the vaccinated and non-vaccinated have to make a friendship again.”

A few hundred people also marched through the southern Dutch city of Breda. One organizer, Joost Eras, told broadcaster NOS he didn’t expect violence after consulting with police.

“We certainly don’t support what happened in Rotterdam. We were shocked by it,” he said.

In Italy, 3,000 turned out in the capital's Circus Maximus, a field where in ancient times Romans staged popular entertainment, to protest against “Green Pass” certificates required at workplaces, restaurants, cinemas, theaters, sports venues and gyms, as well as for long-distance train, bus or ferry travel.

“People like us never give up,” read one banner, in the red, white and green colors of the Italian flag. Almost no one wore a protective mask.

In Northern Ireland, several hundred people opposed to vaccine passports protested outside the city hall in Belfast, where the city’s Christmas market opened Saturday -- a market where proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test was required.

The Northern Ireland government voted this week to introduce vaccine certificates for admission to nightclubs, bars and restaurants starting Dec. 13.

Some protesters carried signs that have been widely criticized as offensive, comparing coronavirus restrictions to the actions of Nazi Germany.

In Croatia, thousands gathered in the capital of Zagreb, carrying flags, nationalist and religious symbols, along with banners against vaccination and what they describe as restrictions of people’s freedoms.

In France, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin condemned violent protests in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, one of France’s overseas territories. Darmanin said 29 people had been detained by police overnight. Authorities were sending 200 more police officers to the island and on Tuesday will impose a nightly curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Protesters in Guadeloupe have staged road blockades and set cars on fire. They denounce France's COVID-19 health pass that is required to access restaurants and cafes, cultural venues, sport arenas and long-distance travel. They are also protesting France's mandatory vaccinations for health care workers.

___

Grieshaber reported from Berlin. AP reporters from across Europe contributed reporting.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD
AFP

French PM tests positive for Covid

French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday evening, his office told AFP, adding that he would isolate for 10 days while continuing to work. Castex "immediately carried out a PCR test" after finding out that one of his daughters had tested positive, his office said. Castex had been in Brussels on Monday morning, where he met his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo. He was accompanied on the trip by several other senior colleagues, including France's Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin and Europe Minister Clement Beaune.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Croatia's truffle hunters seek habitat protection amid climate change

The sound of paws scurrying along the forest floor echoes through Croatia's northwestern woods, where the hunt for truffles is being threatened by climate change and deforestation -- stirring fears that the country's gastronomic goldmine may be at risk. Along with climate change and diminishing water tables, Muzica says poor forest management has also threatened future harvests, with officials giving preferential treatment to the timber industry.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Croatia#Protest Riot#Ap#Austrian#Dutch#European#Freedom Party#Mfg Party
Deadline

Protests Erupt Across Several European And Australian Cities Over Vaccination Mandates

New restrictions on access for the unvaccinated and increasing mandates to be inoculated are sending protesters to the streets in Europe, Australia and other countries. Authorities in Rotterdam opened fire Friday on protesters during a demonstration against new restrictions on unvaccinated access to public facilities. At least seven people were injured and more than 20 people were arrested on Friday night. Protesters set fires and threw rocks over new measures that will curb access to restaurants and shops for the unvaccinated. Many European countries have stepped up restrictions on unvaccinated people. In Vienna, a crowd estimated in the thousands hit the streets after the Austrian government announced a full lockdown and a vaccine mandate. Meanwhile, Australia saw thousands gathered at rallies across the country as part of an international day of protest against COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccine mandates. Demonstrators were out in force in  Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide.
PROTESTS
CNBC

Protests against Covid rules and lockdowns erupt across Europe

Protests against fresh Covid restrictions have continued to rock Europe over the weekend. There were demonstrations in Vienna, Brussels and Amsterdam against new Covid rules. Fresh coronavirus cases continue to surge across the continent. Protests against fresh Covid-19 restrictions have rocked Europe over the weekend, with demonstrations breaking out in...
PROTESTS
AFP

'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
France
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kion546.com

Croatia defender Josip Stanisic tests positive for virus

MUNICH (AP) — Croatia says defender Josip Stanisic has tested positive for the coronavirus after playing for his country’s national team. German club Bayern Munich says he is in isolation at home and was fully vaccinated. Stanisic came off the bench for the final minutes of the 1-0 win over Russia on Sunday. The result earned Croatia a place at next year’s World Cup in Qatar. It was the 21-year-old right back’s third game for Croatia.
SOCCER
WHEC TV-10

Rioting erupts at coronavirus protest in Rotterdam

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) - Police fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out Friday night in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration against plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues. Police said in a tweet that "there are injuries...
SOCCER
WFMZ-TV Online

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Austria

Protests erupt over virus rules in Austria, Italy, Croatia. Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, have marched through Vienna after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections. Demonstrations against virus restrictions also took place in Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands on Saturday. They came a day after Dutch police opened fire on protesters and seven people were injured in rioting that erupted in Rotterdam on Friday night. Protesters rallied against coronavirus restrictions and mandatory COVID-19 passes needed in many European countries to enter restaurants, Christmas markets or sports events, as well as mandatory vaccinations.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Third night of rioting erupts over Dutch COVID-19 rules

AMSTERDAM, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Riots broke out in cities across the Netherlands on Sunday, the third night in a row that police clashed with mobs of angry youths who set fires and threw rocks to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Unrest was reported in locations including Leeuwarden and Groningen in the...
PROTESTS
AFP

'Explosive' Covid riots paralyse France's Guadeloupe

School cancelled, barricades on the street and pharmacies trashed: days of rioting against measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have brought normal routines on France's Caribbean island of Guadeloupe to a standstill. Paris authorities sent elite police and counter-terrorism officers to Guadeloupe over the weekend in a bid to quell the violence, the latest Covid-related headache in France's overseas territories for the government of President Emmanuel Macron. Vaccination rates in France's overseas territories, in the Caribbean, Indian Ocean and the Pacific, have generally been far lower than those on the mainland and there has been repeated unrest over anti-virus measures. Protests in Guadeloupe, a territory of roughly 400,000 people, broke out after an announcement that coronavirus jabs would be mandatory for all healthcare workers, with the demonstrations marred by clashes and looting.
PROTESTS
101 WIXX

France is determined the UK respect post-Brexit deal and fishing rights – French PM

PARIS (Reuters) – France and the European Commission are determined to ensure that Britain respects its post-Brexit arrangements and agreements on fishing licences following the UK’s departure from the European Union, said France’s prime minister on Monday. Jean Castex said he had discussed the dispute over Brexit and fishing arrangements...
ECONOMY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Europe's Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The holiday tree is towering over the main square in this central German city, the chestnuts and sugared almonds are roasted, and kids are clambering aboard the merry-go-round just like they did before the pandemic. But a surge in coronavirus infections has left an uneasy feeling hanging over Frankfurt's Christmas market.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Europe battles Covid surge as WHO warns of 700,000 more deaths

Europe remains "in the firm grip" of Covid and the continent's death toll could top 2.2 million this winter if current trends continue, the World Health Organization warned on Tuesday. Europe is battling an upsurge in the pandemic that saw Austria return to lockdown this week while Germany and the Netherlands are poised to announce new restrictions. A further 700,000 people in the 53 countries that comprise the WHO's European region could die by March 1, the global health agency said, in addition to the 1.5 million who have already succumbed to the virus. It expects "high or extreme stress in intensive care units (ICUs) in 49 out of 53 countries between now and March 1, 2022".
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
61K+
Followers
74K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy