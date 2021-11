IOC President Thomas Bach was in the Polish capital Warsaw this week. After a visit to the headquarters of the Polish Olympic Committee, President Bach met school children from all over Poland at the Olympic Centre. The students gave presentations about the Olympic Movement in Poland before exchanging with the President about sport, Olympism and education. The President also had the opportunity to meet some Polish Olympians attending the meeting. More info here on the Polish Olympic Committee website.

