Ghosts have always been a staple of the horror genre. Over the decades, there have been hundreds of films that have explored the afterlife and spirits who need to be laid to rest. This column will explore certain years and the various films that were released that focused on spirits. 1999 was perhaps one of the most important years with respect to films about specters from the beyond. While Ghostbusters endeared the globe with its horror/comedy hybrid, films like The Sixth Sense brought horror sensibilities into the mainstream, showing that with the right amount of tension, even horror, a genre popularized by a glut of slasher films in the 80's could be appreciated by everyone, even viewers who weren't typically drawn to horror. What follows is a list of four films from 1999 that explore these themes.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO