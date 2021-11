My cat Mochi hasn’t let me sleep for weeks. For everyone with cats, I know you know what I’m talking about. It could be 3 a.m., and if your cat wants attention, you’re getting up. Unless you have an older cat, in which case, you’ve probably paid your dues. Mochi is only a year old, and I’m getting this feeling that some of this is kitten behavior, and some of it is just her personality. The good thing is, Mochi’s insane behavior gets me laughing, while also gets me out of bed, two things that on certain days, can be quite challenging, and thus, serve as some of Mochi’s major accomplishments.

GRINNELL, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO