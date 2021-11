Thursday night is once again a busy one in the NHL, with 22 of 32 teams hitting the ice, including the newest one. The Anaheim Ducks will head to Climate Pledge Arena for the first time Thursday to take on the Seattle Kraken at 10 pm ET. If you haven’t had the chance to check out the Kraken, this is your chance, as all signs point to this matchup being a good one. Let’s take a deeper look.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO