ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

How substantial is Phil Mickelson's influence in 2021? It transcends tours.

By Larry Bohannan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tcSdT_0d2l6gjr00
Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

PALM SPRINGS, California — The next time Phil Mickelson swings a golf club in competition should be at the 2022 American Express tournament in La Quinta, a tournament that he hosts and for which his foundation is the charitable arm.

When Mickelson does play in La Quinta in January in a tournament he has won twice, he will do so coming off of one of the most remarkable calendar years any golfer has played. He wasn’t the player of the year on either the PGA Tour or the PGA Tour Champions. He didn’t earn a spot on the Ryder Cup team. But he crafted storylines on both the regular and the senior tour that were the most captivating stories of the year.

That’s what has made Mickelson’s career so remarkable. In the era of Tiger Woods, Mickelson never reached No. 1 in the world ranking. He has six major titles, but other players have more through history. But like Arnold Palmer before him, whatever Mickelson does seems to be done with a flair that almost compels fans to pay attention.

The year that Mickelson just produced should pay some local benefits as well. No one can say for sure how many PGA Tour events Mickelson will play in 2022, but one of them will be The American Express. That surely will bring a few extra eyes to the La Quinta event, if only to see what Mickelson might conjure that week.

We know that Mickelson’s four magical days at Kiawah Island produced history with a victory last May in the PGA Championship. It was a major championship that hardly anyone could have imagined, perhaps not even the confident Mickelson himself. Not only did Mickelson win his sixth major title eight years after his previous major win, but the PGA victory came just one month before Mickelson’s 51st birthday. It was his only win of the year, in fact his only top-10 finish of the year. But it is the win most golf fans will point to as the year’s most memorable moment.

But as a 50-year-old, Mickelson could also play on the Champions Tour. He played only one senior event between Jan. 1 and Oct. 1, focusing instead on the regular tour through the end of the majors. But once he set his sights on the senior tour, Mickelson was as dominant as you would expect him to be among the 50-and-older set.

Mickelson a force on the PGA Tour Champions

He played two events in October and one this month, winning twice including the Charles Schwab Champions Cup event in Phoenix Sunday. A back-nine of 4-under 31 was enough to vault Lefty past a strong group of players including Jim Furyk. No, Mickelson hadn’t played enough to challenge for the season-long Charles Schwab Cup, but he was the tour’s best player when he did play.

Each of the last two years Mickelson has started the season with a bit of a question in his mind as to how much golf he would play on the two tours. In 2020, that question was answered a bit by COVID-19, with the tour taking three months off at one point and rescheduling so many other events, including the major championships. In the calendar year 2021, with a more traditional schedule, as the pandemic eased, Mickelson played 18 times since Jan. 1 (he has played one additional event since the 2021-2022 wraparound season started on the regular tour) and four times on the senior tour.

The question of splitting time will certainly have to be answered again for Mickelson as 2022 rolls around. He’ll play The American Express, and he’ll play in the major championships. There will be some World Golf Championships in all likelihood as well as a few regular events he wants to play. But will he play as many as 18 tournaments on the PGA Tour as he did this year? Will he limit himself to four senior events, or will the senior majors start to have an appeal as he continues to have success on the 50-and-over circuit?

One thing is for sure. Mickelson will bring all of those compelling storylines to the desert in January, where he will try to start another improbable year.

Larry Bohannan is The Palm Springs (Calif.) Desert Sun golf writer, he can be reached at larry.bohannan@desertsun.com. Follow him on Facebook or on Twitter at @larry_Bohannan.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous" and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
The Hill

Arbery's mother says 'he didn't lose his life in vain'

Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said her son didn’t “lose his life in vain” after the three men who killed her son were convicted of murder. In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Cooper-Jones said she wants people to remember Arbery “as change.”. "He's brought about the hate crime law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

NEW YORK (AP) — Crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returned Thursday in full, though with precautions. Balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns and performers — and, of course, Santa Claus — once again wended though 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of Manhattan streets, instead of being confined to one block or sometimes pre-taped last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Quinta, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Sports
State
California State
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Sports
The Hill

Aaron Rodgers demands WSJ apologize over 'COVID Toe' coverage

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday sought to set the record straight about his recent toe injury, dismissing claims that he had a condition known as "COVID toe" after referencing it the day before. Rodgers told reporters Wednesday that he had a fractured toe and demanded an apology...
NFL
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Arnold Palmer
CBS News

Biden visits Coast Guard on Thanksgiving

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the Coast Guard Brant Station on Nantucket Thursday, thanking the service members for their service and sacrifice. The Bidens are spending Thanksgiving on the Massachusetts island as part of their annual family tradition. Mr. Biden and the first lady spoke with service...
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy