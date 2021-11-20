Radmor Golf introduces a new women's collection

Radmor

Radmor Golf, traditionally known for its men’s clothing, has introduced a women’s capsule. Radmor is known for a fine Pima cotton that helps items stay breathable and flexible during your round.

Radmor prioritizes sustainable apparel by not participating in the use of “virgin” polyester. The company is the first in the industry to actively try to eliminate the use of recycled ocean polyester and recycled nylon.

The new women’s capsule features tops and bottoms in colorways of white, blue graphite, dress blue, port and minx. Radmor has designed short sleeve and long sleeve polos with a 7-inch short.

Radmor Golf full women’s capsule. (Radmor)

The capsule takes traditional designs but adds small accents to compliment a feminine style. The MICHELE Pimaformance stretch shirt is a tailored fit from a blend of Peruvian Pima Cotton. The cellulose fibers of the fabric are biodegradable, helping reduce the impact on landfills everywhere at the end of its life cycle. The polo features four buttons and detail on the sleeves and collar. Radmor uses MoRE|ERoM technology to allow for an extended Range of Motion in the underarm areas.

Radmor Women’s Michele Stretch Pique Stripe Polo (Minx)- $98. (Radmor)

