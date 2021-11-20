ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Radmor Golf introduces a new women's collection

By Averee Dovsek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dtccE_0d2l6d5g00
Radmor

Radmor Golf, traditionally known for its men’s clothing, has introduced a women’s capsule. Radmor is known for a fine Pima cotton that helps items stay breathable and flexible during your round.

Radmor prioritizes sustainable apparel by not participating in the use of “virgin” polyester. The company is the first in the industry to actively try to eliminate the use of recycled ocean polyester and recycled nylon.

The new women’s capsule features tops and bottoms in colorways of white, blue graphite, dress blue, port and minx. Radmor has designed short sleeve and long sleeve polos with a 7-inch short.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33nRCZ_0d2l6d5g00
Radmor Golf full women’s capsule. (Radmor)

The capsule takes traditional designs but adds small accents to compliment a feminine style. The MICHELE Pimaformance stretch shirt is a tailored fit from a blend of Peruvian Pima Cotton. The cellulose fibers of the fabric are biodegradable, helping reduce the impact on landfills everywhere at the end of its life cycle. The polo features four buttons and detail on the sleeves and collar. Radmor uses MoRE|ERoM technology to allow for an extended Range of Motion in the underarm areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ceuP4_0d2l6d5g00
Radmor Women’s Michele Stretch Pique Stripe Polo (Minx)- $98. (Radmor)

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmonthly.com

Ecco Women's Biom Hybrid 3 Golf Shoe Review

ECCO Women's Biom Hybrid 3... ECCO Women's Biom Hybrid 3... ECCO Women's Biom Hybrid 3... The shoes showcase Ecco’s Tri-Fi-Grip giving 3 different zones within the sole. One for stability (yet without the feeling of rigidity), one to promise durability and a shoe that will last and the final one for rotation - their rotation plate. This makes them flexible in multiple directions giving an almost barefoot feel and ease of movement throughout the swing.
GOLF
Hypebae

Golf Wang's Winter 2021 Collection Blends Durability With Style

Tyler, The Creator‘s label Golf Wang has now unveiled its upcoming Winter 2021 collection. Expanding on the brand’s usual bold, vibrant style, the lookbook reveals a selection of leather designs, as well as outerwear and accessories. Autumn-ready prints featuring birds and tree branches take over a pair of trousers, paired with a light green jacket. Contrasting the look is a Golf Wang-branded leather jacket and a glossy padded design in brown and green with high collar detailing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
countryliving.com

Introducing The Country Living Holiday Collection with Jim Shore

"Sometimes, it really is more than just a figurine," says renowned holiday artist and designer Jim Shore, referencing the significance of his folk art inspired Christmas collection. So when it came to designing a line of whimsical holiday pieces for a collection with Country Living, he knew exactly how to create something truly special. Buffalo checks, well-adorned snowmen, earthy greens, and a smiling Santa driving a vintage pickup truck—his pieces capture the true essence of Christmas in the country.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Introducing Giorgio Armani's Limited Edition Spring Collection

Inspired by the elements, Giorgio Armani explores an organic-yet-functional approach to dressing in its Limited Edition Spring/Summer 2022 Collection. Fluid silhouettes in an earth-toned palette of sandy beige, soft stone, grass green, and sky blue gently flow and curve with the body — a fresh, playful interpretation of effortless elegance.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Women#Peruvian Pima Cotton
Vogue Magazine

Puma and June Ambrose Break New Ground With Their First Women’s Basketball Collection

Puma and basketball go way back. The first brand to name a shoe after a player—1970’s Clyde sneaker in honor of Knicks great Walt “Clyde” Frazier—Puma has been linked to the sport for decades. Still, its debut women’s basketball collection pushes things into fresh territory. Designed by fashion legend June Ambrose, who joined Puma as creative director in 2020, the 25-piece lineup of essentials for dressing on and off the court marks both a new category (Women’s Hoops) and a new chapter. For Ambrose, who has been hard at work on the drop, called High Court, for the better part of a year, it’s one of the many milestone moments she and team Puma have planned. “We work on three seasons at a time, so while I’m talking to you about fall 2021, I’m working up to spring 2023!” she says. “I’m trying to predict the future of this category and use style to guide the narrative of it.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Cordura Earns Two Awards from Workwear Apparel Organization

Technical textiles company Cordura was recognized at the 2021 Professional Clothing Industry Association Worldwide (PCIAW) awards in London this month for its innovations in workwear. Each year the trade association honors industry-leading innovations in the global professional clothing industry. Cordura, which is celebrating 10 years in the durable denim category, earned two awards—the first being the award for Best Design for Workwear/PPE in the Suppliers, Distributors and Manufacturers Category for its durable, “No Fade Black” denim featured in women’s workwear brand Dovetail’s Maven and Britt style pants. The product is a female-led collaboration between Cordura, Artistic Milliners, Lenzing and Dovetail. In 2018, Artistic Milliners tapped Cordura...
APPAREL
Laredo Morning Times

Eye Candy Boutique curates collection of plus-size women’s clothing

It was February 2020, and Elsa Fernandez had just made what she describes as the toughest decision in the history of her business, the Eye Candy Boutique plus-size clothing store. After operating for nearly five years out of a storefront off Houston Street downtown, she moved her shop to Zarzamora...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
allears.net

There’s a New ColourPop ‘The Mandalorian’ Makeup Collection!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re both a fan of Disney and makeup, then you’ll be happy to know that many cosmetics brands have collaborated with Disney over the years. We’ve seen lipsticks,...
MAKEUP
Footwear News

Adidas Restocks Its ‘The Simpsons’ Sneaker Inspired By Krusty Burger

Update: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET Adidas has restocked its popular “The Simpsons” collab inspired by the show’s Krusty Burger fast-food restaurant. The reimagined Adidas ZX 10000 sneaker is available now online via Adidas.com for $130. Sizing for the collaboration starts with a men’s 4/women’s 5 and ends with a men’s 11/women’s 12. “The Simpsons” x Adidas ZX 10000 Krusty Burger is part of Adidas’ A-ZX series, which the brand described as a collaborative 26-trainer tribute to its first running shoes. Adidas updated this shoe to carry out the Krusty Burger theme with bold lines and embroidery, elevated materials such as...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Mavi Exec Reflects on Brand’s 30th Anniversary

Mavi, which means “blue” in Turkish, has stayed true to its meaning and its mission to produce quality men’s and women’s jeans since it launched 30 years ago in Istanbul. The denim industry’s definition of “quality,” however, has evolved into one that prioritizes sustainable production methods, enduring designs and opportunities to give back to people and the planet. Mavi has stepped up to the challenge with lifestyle collections made with organic cotton, pre-consumer recycled cotton, Tencel and water-saving wash techniques. The company’s annual Indigo Turtle Project tees support the Ecological Research Society’s efforts to protect endangered sea turtles, and its first...
BUSINESS
SPY

The Best Black Friday Clothing, Beauty & Grooming Deals for 2021

Table of Contents When Is Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2021? The Best Black Friday Clothing Deals – Gap Best Black Friday Clothing Deals at Amazon Best Black Friday Clothing Deals at Nordstrom Best Black Friday Clothing Deals at Bloomingdale’s Best Black Friday Clothing Deals at J.Crew Best Black Friday Clothing Deals at Bonobos Best Black Friday Clothing Deals at Macy’s Best Black Friday Clothing Deals at Saks Fifth Avenue Best Black Friday Deals on Beauty & Grooming In years past, SPY.com has carefully covered the best clothing Black Friday deals. At the same time, we do our best to bring you the best discounts on men’s grooming gear and women’s beauty products....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Color Experts Say You Should Paint Your Kitchen In 2022

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now so you can grab a great deal on all the essentials during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

9 of the Biggest Living Room Trends to Look Out For in 2022, According to Designers

No one can predict what the future will hold, but designers do have a pretty strong sense of what to expect when it comes to trends that will be making waves in living rooms come 2022. I spoke with nine design pros, who each chimed in regarding the looks and techniques you’ll definitely want to consider incorporating for an on-trend living space next year.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Models a Chic Gray Tory Burch Suit & Square-Toed Leather Heeled Boots

Zaya Wade is a fashion icon in the making. And it only makes sense when you consider that she is the daughter of Dwyane Wade and her step-mother is Gabrielle Union. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) In her latest Instagram carousel post, the 14-year-old gave major fashionista vibes as she posed for pictures, where she’s seen wearing a sleek dark gray suit by Tory Burch. The ensemble consisted of a vest and pleated trousers. She styled her hair in knotless braids, but curled the ends. She accessorized her look with silver jewelry, which included hoop...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy