ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Dutch police open fire on rioters in demonstration against COVID restrictions

By The Associated Press
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Police opened fire on protesters in rioting that erupted in downtown Rotterdam around a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions late Friday night. The Dutch city's mayor called it "an orgy of violence." Police said that two rioters were hospitalized after being hit by bullets and investigations...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Injuries reported after Dutch police fire warning shots during Rotterdam protest over Covid-19 measures

Injuries have been reported after police in the Dutch city of Rotterdam fired warning shots during a protest over Covid-19 measures on Friday, according to a police statement. “A demonstration on the Coolsingel (street) resulted in riots. Fires have been set in various places, fireworks were set off and the police have fired several (warning) shots,” Rotterdam Police said in a tweet.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
North Denver News

Dutch Riot Over COVID Restrictions a Second Night; 7 Arrested

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS — Police arrested seven rioters in The Hague on Saturday night after youths set fires in the streets and threw fireworks at officers. The unrest came a day after police opened fire on protesters in Rotterdam amid what the port city’s mayor called “an orgy of violence” that broke out at a protest against coronavirus restrictions.
SOCCER
AFP

Dutch Covid unrest 'pure violence' by 'idiots': PM

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday condemned three nights of unrest over anti-Covid measures as "pure violence' by "idiots" and vowed to prosecute those responsible. The unrest "is pure violence under the guise of protest," Rutte told Dutch media on Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Covid#Street Gang#Dutch
AFP

'Explosive' Covid riots paralyse France's Guadeloupe

School cancelled, barricades on the street and pharmacies trashed: days of rioting against measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have brought normal routines on France's Caribbean island of Guadeloupe to a standstill. Paris authorities sent elite police and counter-terrorism officers to Guadeloupe over the weekend in a bid to quell the violence, the latest Covid-related headache in France's overseas territories for the government of President Emmanuel Macron. Vaccination rates in France's overseas territories, in the Caribbean, Indian Ocean and the Pacific, have generally been far lower than those on the mainland and there has been repeated unrest over anti-virus measures. Protests in Guadeloupe, a territory of roughly 400,000 people, broke out after an announcement that coronavirus jabs would be mandatory for all healthcare workers, with the demonstrations marred by clashes and looting.
PROTESTS
BBC

Man given life sentence for Reading stabbing over prank

A man has been given a life sentence for murdering a 24-year-old on Valentine's Day over prank texts. Yannick Cupido died from a fatal stab wound in Reading in the early hours of 14 February. O'Neal Joseph, 28 and of Amersham Road, Caversham, was found guilty of murder after stabbing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Beast

Marauding Russian Cannibal Caught After His Mitsubishi Crashed

CHISINAU—Russian traffic police have to be ready for anything. On Saturday morning policemen in the Leningrad region approached a Mitsubishi crashed at a fence and left on the side of a highway, where they discovered a beheaded dead body with multiple stab wounds on the ground, and human blood and a shovel inside the vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

At least 19 killed as truck smashes into cars at toll booth in Mexico

A transport truck has smashed into a toll booth and six other vehicles on a highway in central Mexico, leaving at least 19 people dead and three injured, authorities said. The brakes on the truck apparently failed before it crashed into the toll booth and then the vehicles on Saturday, igniting a large fire on the highway connecting Mexico City with Puebla state.
ACCIDENTS
raleighnews.net

Iran: Execution of juvenile offender deeply alarming and shocking

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, on Thursday condemned Iran's execution of a young man who was a minor at the time he was charged with committing a crime. Arman Abdolali, 25, is the second juvenile offender to be executed in the country this year. OHCHR expressed serious concern that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
liveboston617.org

BACK TO BACK BLOODY NIGHTS AT INFAMOUS DUBLIN HOUSE

On November 20th at approximately 0100 hours Boston Police officers from District C-11 responded to a ShotSpotter activation indicating 10 rounds fired in the area of 7 Stoughton Street, the Dublin House. Upon arrival officers located shell casings, as well as ballistic damage to a nearby vehicle. A bystander was...
BOSTON, MA
BBC

Caroline Glachan: Three charged with 1996 murder of schoolgirl

Three people have appeared in court charged with the murder of schoolgirl Caroline Glachan more than 25 years ago. The body of the 14-year-old was discovered on the banks of the River Leven, near Place of Bonhill in Renton, West Dunbartonshire, on 25 August 1996. Robert O'Brien, 43, Andrew Kelly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSPA 7News

Bus crashes, catches fire in Bulgaria; at least 45 dead

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Authorities say a bus carrying tourists back to North Macedonia crashed and caught fire in western Bulgaria, killing at least 45 people, including a dozen children. DNA tests are now being carried out to try to identify the victims, many of whom were badly burned. The bus apparently ripped through a guardrail on a highway early Tuesday, though authorities say the cause is still under investigation. Photos taken shortly after the crash showed the vehicle engulfed in flames as plumes of thick, black smoke rose. Seven survivors were taken to the hospital out of the 52 people on the bus at the time. The crash happened as a group of buses was returning from a trip to Turkey.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Families mourn dozens killed in Bulgaria bus crash

Grief-stricken relatives on Wednesday mourned 45 people killed in a fiery bus crash in Bulgaria, as survivors recounted the "horror" of escaping the burning tourist coach. The crash is Bulgaria's deadliest, and the worst road accident in Europe in a decade, plunging the country into mourning, along with North Macedonia where many of the young victims were from. Officials believe the bus crashed into the highway rails and caught fire south of Sofia early Tuesday while travelling from Turkey to North Macedonia. Only seven survived after they broke a window and escaped.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Indian court commutes death sentences in rape case

Mumbai's top court on Thursday commuted the death sentences of three men convicted in a rape case that heightened public outrage over women's safety in India. The assault in 2013 followed another high-profile gang-rape case the previous year that left a woman dead in New Delhi, sparking nationwide protests resulting in tougher anti-rape laws. The three men in Mumbai, along with two accomplices, trapped and repeatedly raped a 22-year-old photojournalist while she was on assignment at an abandoned factory compound. The Shakti Mills complex stands next to a fashionable area of apartments, office blocks, shops and restaurants in India's financial centre.
PUBLIC SAFETY
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy