ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ben Simmons to Boston.....

By Bballmarc2000
libertyballers.com
 5 days ago

Here is a proposed trade for Mr. Simmons to Boston, and some logic for why both teams would do it. Looking at the ESPN trade machine, I cant plug the numbers in because so many players can't be traded until December 15th. I think Mr. Simmons will be traded shortly after...

www.libertyballers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Charles Barkley's ready to kick Ben Simmons' a--

The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons have been at it since the team was eliminated in the semifinals last year by the Atlanta Hawks, and it doesn’t seem to be settling down just yet. Just a few weeks ago, Simmons was kicked out of practice by head coach Doc Rivers...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Marcus Smart
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce Says Celtics Need To Build Around Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Instead Of Separate Them: "I Truly Believe It’s About Putting The Right Pieces Around Your Great Players. They’ve Proven They Can Be All-Stars In This League."

The Boston Celtics have a terrific duo for the present and the future. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are expected to lead this franchise for many years to come and win a couple of championships for the Greens. They've been close to making it to the Finals in recent years,...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
The Big Lead

Howard Eskin: Ben Simmons is Broke

The Philadelphia 76ers are 10-8 this season. Joel Embiid has played nine games. Tobias Harris has played 11 games. And Ben Simmons not played any. The Sixers tried to trade Simmons and Simmons the demanded to be dealt. Then Simmons showed up for training camp, but that didn't work out either. Simmons then said he was having mental health issues. Last we heard, Simmons and the Sixers were having trouble agreeing on the best course of treatment.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Celtics#Espn#Sixers#Smart Curry
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers’ shocking stance on Ben Simmons trade

Like everyone expected, the Ben Simmons saga remains a common talking point surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers. Even when they started the year on a high note, there was still endless drama regarding the former No. 1 pick. In the latest chapter of this ongoing stalemate between player and organization, the...
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Sixers-Pistons talking Ben Simmons trade

Ben Simmons wants to be traded away from the Philadelphia 76ers, and by the looks of it, the team is making progress in potentially dealing the want-away guard. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers are in discussions with the Detroit Pistons for a Simmons trade. The key player in Detroit’s package is Jerami Grant, but the team is expected to attach at least two more players and a draft pick to make the deal happen.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Sixers Trade Feature Ben Simmons To Sacramento

There has been some progress made in the stalemate between the Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. Simmons has begun the process of reporting to the team, which will bring one act of the saga to an end. It still remains to be seen when exactly Ben Simmons plans...
NBA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers, Rich Paul Remain Unsure of Ben Simmons' Timeline to Return

The Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia has been going on for months at this point and the conclusion to it all seems so far still. Simmons remains off the floor as he's mentally not ready to return to the court. While he's been around the Sixers' practice facility, he hasn't...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ben Simmons visited Sixers arena, left before game started

However, the team sent Simmons a schedule for Thursday, which included its game against the Raptors, according to the report. The player believed it was an effort to withhold his $360,000 game check. Sources said he left the building hours before the game started. The Sixers have said they’ve been supportive of Simmons and worked to provide any possible resource.
NBA
libertyballers.com

Daryl Morey must cut his losses and send Ben Simmons home

Allow me to set the scene. It was Thursday night. I had just begun to digest a reheated sweet potato / wild rice burger I’d shared with my devoted girlfriend Gabrielle (brag), curled up on the couch next to her and our foster dog Rosco — a beguiling mix between an English Bulldog and Dalmatian whom we’re already heartbroken to not keep — as I surreptitiously snuck a peak at some first-half action between the intrepid, short-handed Sixers and the ever-annoying Toronto Raptors via the MyTeams app (Survivor occupying the TV screen, at the moment). Just then, a third of my iPhone 7 (second brag) screen was obstructed by one of the most feared push notifications known to man, woman, or Delaware-county-dwelling-child: The Athletic’s Shams Charania had a new (and somehow even worse) update on the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad, inescapable saga between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers, Rich Paul Telling Different Stories About Ben Simmons Situation

The Sixers and Ben Simmons‘ camp are telling different stories when it comes to the All-Stars’ mental health issues and the team’s handling of them. “I truly believe the fines, the targeting, the negative publicity shined on the issue — that’s very unnecessary and has furthered the mental health issues for Ben,” Rich Paul told Shams Charania of The Athletic. “Either you help Ben, or come out and say he’s lying. Which one is it?”
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy