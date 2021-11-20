Rival Watch: Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea - Watch Christian Pulisic Goal - Great Work From Ziyech

Chelsea lead 3-0 thanks to another well worked goal scored by US International Christian Pulisic.

Antonio Rudiger's pass found Hakim Ziyech down the Chelsea right who weaved his way into the box before finding Christian Pulisic who made no mistake slotting home from close range.

Watch the goal here:

Frenchman N'golo Kante has given Chelsea a 2-0 lead against Leicester City with a brilliant individual goal.

He picked up the ball from Reece James just inside the Leicester half before driving towards the penalty area.

As he approached the edge of the box, he fired home an unstoppable shot from 20 yards with his left foot.

Leicester City 0-2 Chelsea

In the game’s early Premier League clash on Saturday, leaders Chelsea go to Leicester City to try and extend their lead at the top of the table.

The Blues are three points clear of Manchester City and West Ham with Liverpool a point further back.

Brendan Rodgers’ team have had a mixed start to the season dropping below the standards of the last two campaigns.

They currently sit in the bottom half of the table with 15 points from 11 games.

Despite their mixed form striker Jamie Vardy remains prolific and has seven goals from the eleven games so far.

The game kicks off at 12:30GMT and can be seen on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK.

Leicester City Team

Schmeichel, Castagne, Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey, Albrighton, Ndidi, Soumare, Barnes, Vardy, Lookman

Chelsea Team

Mendy, Chilwell, Rudiger, Silva, Chalobah, James, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Arsenal | Kostas Tsimikas to Start? Sadio Mane Available!

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook