TV Series

Team Dramabeans: What we’re watching

By DB Staff
dramabeans.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat kept you reaching for more (or agonizing when there was no more), and what made you want to throw your remote through the screen? Time to weigh in…. Melancholia: I’m loving this show. I have no idea what they’re talking about half the time, but I still get invested by...

www.dramabeans.com

dramabeans.com

Chae Soo-bin and Min-ho confirmed for new “hyper-real” Netflix drama

New Netflix drama The Fabulous has cast Chae Soo-bin (A Piece of Your Mind) and SHINEE’s Min-ho (Yumi’s Cells) as its leads. The romance drama is a “hyper-real” miniseries about youths in the fashion industry who are full of dreams and bursting with passion. Why does this synopsis suddenly give me Record of Youth vibes? (Hopefully it’ll be much better executed, and with a better storyline.)
TV & VIDEOS
dramabeans.com

Open Thread #735

Here is your Open Thread, which is here for you to chat about anything you want, whether it be drama-related or not. Nothing’s off-topic here! Spoilers may be rife, so proceed accordingly. Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin are mulling offers to star in a very high budget K-drama...
TV & VIDEOS
dramabeans.com

Rebelling against prohibition in new promos for When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon

KBS’s upcoming fusion sageuk When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon has just released a new poster and video teaser. Taking place during a period in Joseon when prohibition laws were at their strictest, the drama stars Yoo Seung-ho (Memorist) as the by-the-books government official Nam Young who has the challenging task of enforcing the ban. Enter alcohol-maker Hyeri (My Roommate Is a Gumiho), and shenanigans plus romance ensue. Hyeri’s character is Kang Ro-suh, a young woman who’s determined to turn her life around and strike gold by running her brewery — law or no law.
TV & VIDEOS
dramabeans.com

Premiere Watch: School 2021, One Ordinary Day

Even after all the recent premieres, there are more dramas coming in for a landing this week! One premiere is the latest installment of a long-standing K-drama tradition, and the other is the exact opposite: the first drama production from a brand new streaming service. School 2021. Time slot: Wednesday...
EDUCATION
dramabeans.com

Kim Hee-ae and Moon Sori to co-star in new Netflix drama Queen Maker

Netflix drama Queen Maker has just announced Kim Hee-ae (A Couple’s World) and Moon Sori (On the Verge of Insanity) as its leads. Kim Hee-ae takes on the role of Hwang Do-hee. She’s well-known as an expert in branding and image-making, and she runs a tight ship as the head of strategic planning in a large conglomerate. Kim is highly respected for her deft handling of any crisis the company faces — but everyone is completely taken aback when she suddenly decides to help one of their opponents, Moon Sori.
TV & VIDEOS
celebritypage.com

What To Watch If You're A Fan Of The CW's 'The Flash'

The CW is ending the beloved superhero series with a bang, releasing a five-part episode run called The Flash: Armageddon to kick off season eight. This season, Barry Allen, the Flash's alter-ego, is teaming up an all-star crew of superhero allies. Batwoman, the Atom, and Black Lightning are just some of the other CW superheroes participating in Armageddon's crossover episodes.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

See Chris Hemsworth Gear Up As DCEU Aquaman To Replace Jason Momoa

Avengers Chris Hemsworth dons Jason Momoa’s Aquaman suit in a fan-made design inspired by the DCEU movies. Earlier this year, Marvel Studios released its first animated series What If…? on Disney Plus, giving fans a look at how certain stories within the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon would turn out if certain things were a little different thanks to the diverse playing field of the Multiverse. The MCU isn’t the only franchise looking to explore the concept, given that the (DCEU) will tackle it in The Flash, with Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman. In perhaps an intriguing What If…? scenario combining both franchises in question, what if Chris Hemsworth took over the Aquaman role from Jason Momoa?
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

What Happened To Jedidiah Duggar & Pregnant Wife Katey?

Where are Jedidiah Duggar and his pregnant wife, Katey Nakatsu? Fans are looking for answers after not hearing from the couple, and they’re wondering what happened to them. The pair hasn’t shared much online in recent months, and fans are worried about what could have happened. Read on to learn everything we know about the situation so far.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Khloe Kardashian Blasts Instagram Trolls: STFU About My Daughter!

Khloe Kardashian has been in the public eye for her entire adult life. So she's equipped herself to handle the slings and arrows that are hurled at her daily by a never-ending procession of vicious trolls. But Khloe's daughter didn't ask to be born into a life of non-stop scrutiny...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Jessa Seewald Stuns Fans With Gorgeous New Picture

Fans think Jessa Seewald looks absolutely gorgeous in a new picture she shared online. Counting On fans often refer to Jessa as one of the prettiest Duggar sisters, and this recent post seems to prove that is true. Read on to take a look at her new photo and see what fans have to say.
CELEBRITIES

