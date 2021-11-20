Here's what the Gators depth chart looks against Missouri

Florida made coaching changes after losing to South Carolina on the road and the immediate returns were not good. The Gators gave up 52 points to Samford a week later and must now win on the road against Missouri to finish the season with a winning record.

After two weeks of putrid defense, the Gators are sticking with the same group, according to the pre-game depth chart. Starting left guard Ethan White is listed as questionable after missing the past three games with an ankle injury.

Dan Mullen said earlier in the week that the team would stick with Emory Jones at quarterback after the redshirt junior eclipsed Tim Tebow’s school record for total yards with 550 on the day. Anthony Richardson is available and should be more involved than last week. Mullen told a story about Richardson urging him to keep Jones in so the milestone could be reached while explaining AR-15’s absence from the game.

It’s also Jadarrius Perkins‘ first time back at Missouri after transferring to Florida. Tre’vez Johnson may be listed ahead of him on the depth chart this week, but Perkins has said he’s looking forward to being back in Columbia and that he’s kept in touch with some of the players there.

