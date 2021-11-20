ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Here's what the Gators depth chart looks against Missouri

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbmQ3_0d2kzV7l00

Florida made coaching changes after losing to South Carolina on the road and the immediate returns were not good. The Gators gave up 52 points to Samford a week later and must now win on the road against Missouri to finish the season with a winning record.

After two weeks of putrid defense, the Gators are sticking with the same group, according to the pre-game depth chart. Starting left guard Ethan White is listed as questionable after missing the past three games with an ankle injury.

Dan Mullen said earlier in the week that the team would stick with Emory Jones at quarterback after the redshirt junior eclipsed Tim Tebow’s school record for total yards with 550 on the day. Anthony Richardson is available and should be more involved than last week. Mullen told a story about Richardson urging him to keep Jones in so the milestone could be reached while explaining AR-15’s absence from the game.

It’s also Jadarrius Perkins‘ first time back at Missouri after transferring to Florida. Tre’vez Johnson may be listed ahead of him on the depth chart this week, but Perkins has said he’s looking forward to being back in Columbia and that he’s kept in touch with some of the players there.

Expert Predictions: What are the chances Florida pulls off a win?

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
tdalabamamag.com

Could Alabama and Texas swap coaches at the end of the season with Steve Sarkisian’s job in jeopardy?

The University of Texas has arguably the most impatient football program. With the boosters, financial influencers, power brokers, and oil tycoons, more than the head coach has an opinion on how the Longhorns should be run. Texas believes it is the biggest brand in college football, and its fans embrace a “win now” attitude at all times. Steve Sarkisian knew this when he took the job; however, it looks like it’s becoming too much for him.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

There’s 1 Job Lincoln Riley Would Probably Leave Oklahoma For

With his overwhelming success as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the college football world. So bright in fact that he’s been widely regarded as a potential future NFL head coach. Each year, NFL Network...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
South Carolina State
On3.com

Dan Wetzel reveals Lane Kiffin is top candidate for new coaching job

During Yahoo Sports’ College Football Enquirer show, Dan Wetzel revealed that Lane Kiffin has been named the top candidate for one school’s coaching job. Wetzel said that former Miami booster Nevin Shapiro claimed Lane Kiffin was the Hurricanes top candidate to replace Manny Diaz. Lane Kiffin’s new job?. As Wetzel...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Ethan White
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Who LSU Should Hire As Next Head Coach

On Saturday morning, the College GameDay crew discussed the top job openings in college football. During that segment, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit revealed who he believes LSU should hire this offseason. Though there have been some rumors linking Jimbo Fisher and Lincoln Riley to Baton Rouge, Herbstreit thinks LSU should go...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#American Football#Samford#Emory Jones
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mac Jones’ Controversial Opinion

With Thanksgiving coming up, Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was asked about his food preferences while on Merloni & Fauria. During his time on the show, Jones revealed that he’s not a fan of apple pie. “I don’t like apple pie,” Jones said on Merloni & Fauria. “I don’t like...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Alabama quarterback returns to Carolina

Kamari McClellan picked up an offer from South Carolina over the summer, while he was in town for a Shane Beamer Football Camp session. The 2024 quarterback out of Oxford (Ala.) High School returned recently to watch South Carolina’s 40-17 win over Florida. “It was good, it was nice, I...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy