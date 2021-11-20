ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Tens of thousands protest in Vienna against Austria’s Covid restrictions

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bwh5t_0d2kz2rB00
'I want my freedom back': thousands protest against Covid lockdown in Austria – video

Tens of thousands of people protested in Vienna on Saturday against coronavirus restrictions a day after Austria’s government announced a new lockdown and said vaccines would be made compulsory next year.

Whistling, clapping, blowing horns and banging drums, crowds streamed into Heroes’ Square in front of the Hofburg, the former imperial palace, on Saturday. Many waved Austrian and other flags and carried signs with slogans such as “no to vaccination”, “enough is enough” or “down with the fascist dictatorship”.

By mid-afternoon the crowds had swelled to about 35,000 people, according to police, and were marching down Vienna’s inner ring road before heading back towards the Hofburg.

A police spokesman said there had been fewer than 10 arrests for breaches of coronavirus restrictions and a ban on Nazi symbols.

Many Austrians are sceptical about vaccines, a view encouraged by the far-right Freedom party (FPÖ), the third-biggest force in parliament.

With daily infections still setting records even after a lockdown was imposed on the unvaccinated this week, the government said on Friday it would put the country back in lockdown from Monday and make it compulsory to get vaccinated from 1 February.

The FPÖ had already been planning a show of force in Vienna on Saturday when Friday’s announcement fired up its base and prompted its leader, Herbert Kickl, to say: “As of today, Austria is a dictatorship.”

Kickl, who announced earlier this week that he had tested positive for Covid and had to stay in isolation at home, made an appearance via video. He denounced what he called “totalitarian” measures from a government “that believes it should think and decide for us”.

“We are not in favour of our government’s measures,” said one protester who was part of a group with tin foil on their heads and toilet brushes in their hands. Like most who spoke to the media, they declined to give their names.

Vaccinations in Austria have plateaued at one of the lowest rates in western Europe and hospitals in heavily hit states have said their intensive care units are reaching capacity. Average daily deaths have tripled in recent weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Covid: Germany enveloped in ‘massive’ pandemic of the unvaccinated

Germany’s health minister, Jens Spahn, has warned that his country is going through a “massive” pandemic of the unvaccinated. “The pandemic is far from over,” said Spahn, a member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). “We are currently experiencing a pandemic of the unvaccinated, which is massive. There would be fewer coronavirus patients on intensive care units if more people would let themselves be vaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert Kickl
MarketRealist

COVID-19 Is Surging in Europe Again—Here's Why

Hospitals in certain European countries are becoming overwhelmed again as COVID-19 cases rise. As a result, nations are putting lockdown restrictions in place and leaving residents disappointed in a reversal of pandemic progress. Article continues below advertisement. The surge in COVID-19 cases in parts of Europe can be traced back...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vienna#Covid#Protest Riot#Nazi#Austrians#Fp
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Austria has the right idea – put the unvaccinated in lockdown

Disturbing news from the province of Upper Austria. It has the unwelcome distinction of having the lowest vaccination rate and the highest infection rate of Austria’s nine provinces. Death rates are rising. As it happens, Austria also has the lowest vaccination rate of any western European country apart from Liechtenstein, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.I’m not quite sure why this relatively prosperous chunk of Europe displays such reluctance to take this basic public health precaution. Some say it is to do with the strength of the far-right Freedom Party, but there we are.The regional...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Austrian brothel offers free sessions to customers getting Covid jab

A brothel in Austria is offering free vouchers to adults who get their Covid-19 vaccine at the building. Fun Palast, located in the capital city of Vienna, is hoping to boost vaccination rates, as well as client numbers that have dropped during the pandemic. Visitors will be entitled to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Protests
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
The Guardian

The Guardian

61K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy