The Freehold Township High School gymnastics team celebrates winning the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Section I championship on Nov. 6 in Manalapan. PHOTO COURTESY OF CARLEE SOBOTKA. Since Ashley Montgomery took the reins as the coach of the Freehold Township High School gymnastics program in 2017, the Patriots have gone 60-0 in regular season meets and have won three state sectional championships and three state titles.

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO