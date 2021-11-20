ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conflict over abortion laws won't abate if Roe v. Wade falls

By DAVID CRARY
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn both sides of America's abortion debate, activists are convinced that Roe v. Wade - the 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion - is imperiled as never before. Yet no matter how the current conservative-dominated court handles pending high-profile abortion cases - perhaps weakening Roe,...

