Buttonwood Condos November 2021 Market Report

November! The year’s almost up. Although it’s been a challenging one for many, the market has bloomed and thrived for another season. Some farms will begin dropping out this month, as their crops get depleted, but because of the extension into December, which we did for the first time last year, several growers added crops so they can stay through the full run. Expect to find a pretty decent selection of locally grown produce through our closing date, Dec. 18. And of course, all the delicious goodies you’ve come to expect will fill the aisles as well.

HEALDSBURG, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO