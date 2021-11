INDIANAPOLIS -- A man from Vincennes has been sentenced to three years' probation for his part in the Jan. 6 riot during which the crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols spared Jonathan Ace Sanders prison time after Sanders pleaded guilty this month to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Three other charges were dropped as a result.

INDIANA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO