ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley vs Crystal Palace, live! How to watch, prediction, odds

By Nicholas Mendola
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnley puts its three-match unbeaten run on the line and bids to get out of the relegation zone when it tangles with a very strong Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on Saturday (start time 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The 18th-place Clarets have drawn Southampton and Chelsea with...

soccer.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace boss Vieira: Dyche doing fantastic job at Burnley

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says he's a fan of Sean Dyche ahead of facing his Burnley. After bumping into Dyche during the international break, Vieira had warm words for his opposite number. “He did a fantastic job," he said. “I think it is not easy it stay at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace striker Benteke admits 'mixed feelings' after Burnley draw

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke admitted frustration after their 3-3 draw at Burnley. Benteke says he has 'mixed feelings' after Palace's thrilling draw at Turf Moor, as he scored twice but the Eagles failed to take all three points. “I think it is a mixed feeling," he said post-match. “When...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Burnley boss Dyche delighted with players for Crystal Palace draw

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was pleased with their 3-3 draw against Crystal Palace. Dyche hailed his team's consistency throughout the season and reckons it's only a matter of time until they clamber up the table. Dyche said: “I've said this since the beginning of the season – I've been actually...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eberechi Eze
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Ashley Barnes
Person
James Mcarthur
goal.com

Vieira: Nigeria target Eze in Crystal Palace squad to face Burnley

The former Gunners captain reveals the 23-year-old will travel with the Eagles for their game against the Clarets at Turf Moor. Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has confirmed Eberechi Eze will travel with Crystal Palace for their Premier League fixture against Burnley on Saturday. The 23-year-old former England U21 international...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley 3–3 Crystal Palace: The pick of the stats

This was the joint highest-scoring top-flight meeting between Burnley and Crystal Palace, alongside a 4-2 home win for Burnley in October 1969. Palace scored more first-half goals against Burnley (three) than they had in the opening 45 minutes of their previous 11 Premier League games this season combined (two). Conor...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peacock Premium#Maxwel Cornet#Burnleyofficial#Cpfc#Pointsbet Rrb#A Crystal Palace#Brighton#Eagles#Turf Moor
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Jamaica vs. El Salvador odds, picks, how to watch, Nov. 12 live stream: 2022 World Cup qualifier predictions

Matchday 7 of 2022 Concacaf World Cup qualifying will begin on Friday, when Jamaica will visit El Salvador in a battle between two squads looking to dig out of an early hole. Both teams have taken five points from their first six games and sit in sixth and seventh, respectively, in the Concacaf World Cup qualifying table, with the top three earning automatic berths into the 2022 World Cup and fourth-place earning a play-off. On Friday, three valuable points will be on the line. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Jamaica vs USMNT: How to watch, stream info, TV, odds, prediction

Jamaica vs USMNT preview: Halfway through the 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle in CONCACAF, the USMNT is sitting pretty with next winter’s tournament coming into clearer and clearer focus with every point won. Tuesday’s trip to Kingston, Jamaica (Watch live, 5 pm ET on NBC’s Telemundo Deportes and Universo) —...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp makes player welfare top priority as Liverpool take on Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make player welfare top priority heading into the Champions League dead rubber at home to Porto but believes he can still select a side which respects the competition.Victory last time out against Atletico Madrid means Klopp’s side qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare.With at least eight players already injured or doubtful for the match, the Reds boss knows he has to manage his options with 12 games in 40 days.He has been punished before as last December he played Diogo Jota in a match against Midtjylland which had nothing riding on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Napoli odds, expert picks, how to watch, live stream: Nov. 21 Italian Serie A predictions

Since Matchday 4 of the Italian Serie A season, Napoli has sat atop of the league table. For manager Luciano Spalletti to make it out of Matchday 13 as the league leader once again, he must engineer a way for his club to take a result against Inter Milan on Sunday. The two sides have a competitive history against each other, but Inter has won two of the last three meetings. You can see what happens this weekend when you catch all the action live on Paramount+.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bayern Munich vs. Dynamo Kiev odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Nov 23 UEFA Champions League predictions

Matchweek 5 of the UEFA Champions League will begin on Tuesday with Bayern Munich visiting Dynamo Kiev in Group E. Bayern Munich has taken all 12 points from its first four matches and has a six-point lead atop the group as well as a 19-goal lead in score differential. Now, the squad needs just one point to clinch winning the group against last-place Dynamo Kiev, which has taken just one point and needs to win its next two matches and receive help to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds. You can catch the match live on Paramount+.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy