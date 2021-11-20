ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Memorial Hospital Offering 'Change the Life You Live: Diabetes Program'

witzamfm.com
 5 days ago

Local Sources - Diabetes touches almost every part of your life. It’s a serious, lifelong condition, but there’s a lot you can do to protect your health. Memorial...

www.witzamfm.com

WITN

Local Hospital Helping Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Washington Regional Medical Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Washington Regional Medical Center, visit https://www.washingtonregionalmedical.org/. November is Diabetes Awareness month, a time when communities across the country team...
HEALTH
thunder1320.com

Experts: Lifestyle Changes Can Stem Onset of Pre-Diabetes, Diabetes

November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and state health experts say they are working to educate individuals on ways to reverse pre-diabetes and prevent the onset of diabetes through healthy lifestyle changes, despite challenges brought about by the pandemic. Dr. Morgan McDonald, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, explained...
LIFESTYLE
KPLC TV

West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital Certified Diabetes Education Program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 10 Americans have diabetes and the results can be life-changing. As we observe National Diabetes Month, there’s a local hospital that’s aiming to improve diabetic health. “One day I was driving up I-10 in...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Powell Tribune

‘Celebrate your best life’ with diabetes prevention program

The past couple of years have brought many challenges and highlighted the importance of taking care of mental and physical health, as good health impacts every part of a person’s life. Powell Valley Healthcare leaders say that includes watching out for diabetes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and...
POWELL, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Self Monitoring#Memorial Hospital And#Health Care Center#Diabetes Pathways
srqmagazine.com

Manatee Memorial Hospital Offering Shockwave Technology to Treat Calcified Coronary Plaque

Manatee Memorial Hospital is now offering severely calcified coronary artery disease patients a new treatment option that uses sonic pressure waves to safely break up calcium blockage that can reduce blood flow in the heart. The new shockwave technology, also known as intravascular lithotripsy or IVL, allows physicians to fracture the problematic calcium - using sonic pressure waves - so that the artery can be safely expanded, and blood flow is restored with the placement of a stent and without unnecessary complications. S. Jay Mathews, MD, performed the first case with the Heart and Vascular team in August. James Nguyen, MD, Anthony Pizzo, MD, Enrique Rivera, MD, Jeffrey Rossi, MD, and Gino Sedillo, MD, are also trained in this procedure. Currently the hospital has completed 55 procedures. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. Each year, more than 600,000 people in the United States die of heart disease. As people with heart disease, specifically coronary artery disease, grow older and their disease progresses, plaque in the arteries evolves into calcium deposits, which can narrow the artery. Physicians often use stents to open an artery, and of the approximately one million patients that undergo a stent procedure each year, 30 percent have problematic calcium that increases their risk for adverse events. Calcium makes the artery rigid and more difficult to reopen with conventional treatments, including balloons, which attempt to crack the calcium when inflated to high pressure, and atherectomy, which drills through the calcium to open the artery. While atherectomy has been available for several decades, its use remains low, as it can result in complications for patients who are undergoing stent procedures.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Delaware Gazette

Life-changing detriments of diabetes

Would you give up your eyesight for a candy bar? How about a kidney for a piece of cake? Most people would laugh at the thought of someone saying yes to those deals. But if you struggle to manage your diabetes, then your nutrition and lifestyle choices could be making a serious, detrimental impact on your health. Yes, it could be that serious.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
kalb.com

‘Diabetes Relief’ treatment therapy helps people living with diabetes

Syphilis, a sexually transmitted illness, is growing at an alarming rate right here in Central Louisiana. That’s why the Louisiana Department of Health is encouraging everyone to get checked and get treated. Changes to recommendations for aspirin as primary prevention from heart disease. Updated: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:16 PM...
CENTRAL, LA
Miami Herald

How hospital programs are teaching people how to manage their diabetes or prevent it

Preventing Type 2 diabetes and effectively managing Types 1 and 2 diabetes is vital to a person’s health. In 2018, approximately 10 percent of the U.S. population was diagnosed with diabetes, or 34 million Americans, according to the American Diabetes Association. About 90 to 95 percent of the cases stem from Type 2 diabetes, which is impacted by obesity and being overweight.
MIAMI, FL
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

National Diabetes Month: BSA offering free weekly diabetes classes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Baptist Saint Anthony (BSA) Health System announced that its raising awareness of diabetes symptoms, risk factors and management during National Diabetes Month, with free educational courses for the community every Thursday from noon to 1:00 p.m. at BSA Outpatient Therapy Services. According to the American Diabetes Association, more than 34 million […]
AMARILLO, TX
omahanews.net

Apollo Foundation offers support and education to more than 1,000 people living with Diabetes and their loved ones

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To commemorate World Diabetes Day, the Apollo Foundation is addressing the theme for this year head on: Access to Diabetes Care: If Not Now, When?To this end, the Foundation is hosting free camps in three clinics in the Aragonda village, Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, under its Total Health programme. This will benefit 300 people, who are expected to attend and get the required advice and healthcare support.
CHARITIES
the-journal.com

Southwest Memorial earns accreditation for diabetes education

Southwest Memorial Hospital Diabetes Education Program has achieved accreditation by the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists. Accreditation represents a higher level of diabetes service to the community, and the ability to better meet the needs of Medicare recipients and others affected by diabetes in the Four Corners region, states a Southwest Health System news release.
EDUCATION
Turnto10.com

Kent Hospital first in Rhode Island to offer Hospital-at-Home program

Kent Hospital is now the first in Rhode Island to offer a Hospital-at-Home program. The program was approved by the Rhode Island Department of Health Tuesday. Hospital-at-Home offers direct contact and treatment to patients -- more than what's typically available with regular home care services. There are several qualifications patients...
KENT COUNTY, RI
illinoisnewsnow.com

Memorial Hospital Offering Expanded Therapy Services to Aid Patient Recovery and Getting Home Safe

Memorial Hospital is expanding services aimed at helping people recover quicker and get home faster. Chevie Lay, Occupational Therapist with Memorial Hospital spoke with MacombNewsNow.com this week about expanded therapy services at the hospital and the goal of aiding recovery for patients in an effort to return people home who can take care of themselves safely and effectively. Each patient recovering from various ailments needs a little something to make sure they can go home safely and that’s where expanded therapy services at Memorial Hospital can play a key role in the process.
HEALTH SERVICES
Du Quoin Evening Call

Memorial Hospital recognizes employees for their service

Though unable to hold its annual large, in-person celebration, Memorial Hospital recently presented service awards individually to employees. CEO Brett Bollmann presented recipients with their Service Awards during the week of Nov. 1. The following employees received Service Awards:. • 5 years: Pollyanna Bert, Soleil Brunkhorst, Melissa Collins, Amanda Draves,...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

As a type 1 diabetic, including carb information on menus would change my life

I’ve been living with type 1 diabetes for six years now. Diagnosed at 17, my life changed. Equipped with insulin pumps and flash glucose monitoring systems that allowed me to check my blood sugar with one swift scan, I had to revolutionise my relationship with my body. Taking care of my diabetes became the biggest responsibility I had as an under-18 at the time. It was a monumental adjustment.Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition that renders the pancreas unable to produce insulin. While other forms of the condition can be linked to diet and lifestyle, type 1 is not:...
HEALTH

