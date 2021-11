When it was announced that Gary Patterson was stepping away, shock swept the college football landscape. To see a TCU legend and one of the more respected coaches across the country not even finish a season was hard to comprehend. However, in the aftermath, the program Patterson built is now waiting to see who will take it in a new direction. The vast spectrum in which that direction could be makes this the most important hire in TCU history.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO