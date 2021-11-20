North Platte police searching for missing 14-year-old

A North Platte man was arrested after law enforcement had numerous contacts with him over a period of several hours. On Nov. 23, at around 4:30 p.m. deputies were asked to respond to a disturbance at 4005 Rodeo Road. It was reported that a tenant of the trailer court was driving all-terrain vehicles around the court causing a disturbance. Deputies responded to the location and warned the individual about the behavior.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO