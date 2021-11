Michigan’s quarterback situation in 2021 has been the best of the Jim Harbaugh era. There’s reliable starting quarterback Cade McNamara, who’s passed for 14 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions. And behind McNamara is a five-star true freshman in J.J. McCarthy who has tons of arm talent and is willing to make some gutsy throws. McCarthy also has the ability to take off and run with the best of them. So far this year McCarthy has passed for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 1 interception while rushing for 2 scores as well.

