You Will Not Believe the Markup Price on This 2021 Toyota RAV4

The Toyota RAV4 celebrates its 25th anniversary in the U.S. market next year. The crossover that started it all, including giving us the word "crossover," won't stop being a sales success, having minted its ten millionth unit last year. For the moment, Toyota hasn't announced a special model, but we know the carmaker likes to celebrate the milestone with anniversary cars. Until we get more info, the changes for the 2022 RAV4 start with a new SE Hybrid trim. Parked in the tiny space between the XLE and XSE Hybrids, the SE is for buyers who want a little more sport and style than the XLE offers but not all the opulence of the XSE. Considering there's not even $2,000 between the MSRPs of the XLE and XSE, we look forward to finding out how the SE splits the difference.

