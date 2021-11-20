Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on the Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has issued subpoenas to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, former Trump adviser Roger Stone, and several other Trumpworld figures connected to the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.One of the subpoena recipients, Taylor Budowich, currently serves as the communications director for Mr Trump’s “Save America” political action committee and his official post-presidency office. Two others — Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence — were reportedly involved with Women for America First, the political advocacy group which had a major role in planning the rally on the Ellipse...

