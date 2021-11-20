ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on the Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse

 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the acquittal...

Shine My Crown

BLM Co-Founder on Kyle Rittenhouse’s Claims He Supports the Movement: ‘We See Him on Social Media Throwing Up White Supremacist Signs’

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted last week on charges that he murdered two white men and wounded another at the Kenosha, Wisconsin protests last summer. Since his acquittal, Rittenhouse has already visited former President Donald Trump, who gave him a glowing review, Fox News and several other right-wing outlets and figureheads.
Washington Post

Rep. Greene introduces bill to award Congress’s highest honor to Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has introduced a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal — the legislative branch’s highest honor — to Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who last week was found not guilty of homicide and other charges related to his fatal shooting of two men during a protest against police violence last year.
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Calls Out Biden, Harris and Others Condemning Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘Impugning the Entire Judicial System’

Dan Abrams called out leaders across the U.S. political spectrum on Monday night for their reactions to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Abrams, the host of Dan Abrams Live on Newsnation, warned that leaders ignoring the facts of the case and politicizing the verdict is not only wrong but is undermining our “entire judicial system … for political purposes.”
Ted Cruz
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz: Nord Stream 2 Announcement ‘Typifies the Mix of Incoherence and Weakness That Has Come To Embody the Foreign Policy of President Biden’

Calls for Senate Democrats To Allow Vote on Robust Sanctions To Stop Pipeline Progress. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement after the Biden administration made its announcement on Nord Stream 2:. “This announcement typifies the mix of incoherence and weakness...
The Independent

Capitol riot committee subpoenas Alex Jones and former Trump adviser Roger Stone

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has issued subpoenas to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, former Trump adviser Roger Stone, and several other Trumpworld figures connected to the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.One of the subpoena recipients, Taylor Budowich, currently serves as the communications director for Mr Trump’s “Save America” political action committee and his official post-presidency office. Two others — Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence — were reportedly involved with Women for America First, the political advocacy group which had a major role in planning the rally on the Ellipse...
