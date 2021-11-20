ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles odds, picks and prediction

By Brian Rudd
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The New Orleans Saints (5-4) will take on the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. Below, we look at the Saints vs. Eagles odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Saints saw their comeback effort fall just short last week at Tennessee, as they fell to 3-2 on the road. New Orleans failed to convert a two-point conversion in the closing minutes that would have tied the game but managed to at least secure a backdoor cover in the 23-21 loss.

The Eagles are coming off an impressive 30-13 road win at Denver, pushing their road record to 4-2 on the season. However, Philly is one of just two teams that have yet to win at home, and the Eagles have allowed 28.5 points per game in those four contests.

Saints at Eagles odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 9:01 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Saints +122 (bet $100 to win $122) | Eagles -150 (bet $150 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Saints +2.5 (+102) | Eagles -2.5 (-125)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 42.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Saints at Eagles key injuries

Saints

  • QB Taysom Hill (foot) questionable
  • RB Alvin Kamara (knee) out
  • DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) out
  • T Terron Armstead (knee) out
  • DT Malcolm Roach (knee) out
  • RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) out

Eagles

  • DE Derek Barnett (neck) questionable
  • LB Davion Taylor (knee) questionable

Saints at Eagles odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Eagles 23, Saints 17

Though Philadelphia hasn’t gotten the job done at home yet this season, the Eagles have been playing well lately. In their last three games, the Eagles have outscored opponents 98-46, with the lone loss being a 27-24 defeat vs. the Chargers.

The Saints will be without QB Jameis Winston (torn ACL) for the rest of the season, and will now be missing Kamara for a second straight game as well. That gives the EAGLES (-150) the edge to come out on top and notch their first home victory.

Since beating Tampa Bay October 31st, the Saints have lost two in a row, including an embarrassing home loss to the Falcons. Though this sets up to be a pretty tight game, the EAGLES -2.5 (-125) should win by at least a field goal.

The Saints have allowed 19.8 points per game, the seventh-lowest total in the NFL. Their offense isn’t anywhere close to full strength, and will likely struggle to move the ball consistently without Kamara in the backfield.

The Under is 7-3 in the last 10 road games for New Orleans and is 14-5 in Philadelphia’s last 19 home contests. Look for that trend to continue and back the UNDER 42.5 (-110).

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Access more NFL coverage:

