Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders odds, picks and prediction

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will look to get back on track Sunday when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4). Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bengals vs. Raiders odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Bengals have dropped their last two games, losing to the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. They’re fresh off a bye week, though, and are trying to right the ship by beating the Raiders. The Browns made easy work of the Bengals in Week 9, cruising to a 41-16 win in what was Cincinnati’s lowest scoring output of the season.

The Raiders have also lost their last two games, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants in the last two weeks. The Chiefs blew them out 41-14, while the Giants won by a touchdown 23-16. Las Vegas ranks 17th in points scored despite being eighth in yards, while the defense is allowing 25.6 points per game, ranking 26th in that department.

Bengals at Raiders odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports' betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 9:40 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Bengals -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Raiders +100 (bet $100 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bengals -1.5 (-110) | Raiders +1.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 50.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Bengals at Raiders key injuries

Bengals

  • None

Raiders

  • CB Brandon Facyson (finger/hamstring) questionable
  • FB Alec Ingold (knee) out

Bengals at Raiders odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Bengals 31, Raiders 24

The Bengals have the added benefit of coming off a bye in this one, giving them extra time to rest and recover from any minor injuries. It was mostly the defense that failed them in their last two games, allowing 75 total points, but the offense needs to play better, too.

I think they’ll bounce back from two disappointing losses and play well against the struggling Raiders, who have only scored 30 total points in their last two. BET BENGALS (-120) to win outright.

Both of these teams are 4-5 ATS this season and failed to cover in their last two games. The Bengals are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games against the Raiders and 3-2 ATS in five road games this season.

I like the BENGALS -1.5 (-110) to cover and win fairly easily.

The total has gone Over in each of the Bengals’ last three games and in three of the Raiders’ last four. Despite these teams not scoring a ton in recent weeks, their middling defenses have allowed opponents to put up points.

That should continue Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. I like the OVER 50.5 (-105) in this one.

