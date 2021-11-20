ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Washington at Colorado odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Washington Huskies (4-6, 3-4 Pac-12) and Colorado Buffaloes (3-7, 2-5) meet Saturday for a 3 p.m. ET kickoff at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. Below, we look at the Washington vs. Colorado odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

Washington lost to Arizona State 35-30 last Saturday and totes back-to-back losses into this contest. The Huskies managed 30 points against ASU despite posting just 266 total yards. UW has managed just 432 yards combined across consecutive losses and ranks 114th in FBS in total yards (328.1) and 106th in scoring (22.8) on the season — both better than their counterparts in this contest.

Colorado is averaging just 275.9 total yards (126th) and 19.2 points per game (119th). The Buffaloes lost 44-20 at UCLA last Saturday and have dropped three of their last four outings. CU was 3-for-16 on third and fourth downs and was blanked in the second half by a Bruins team that ranks 76th in scoring defense.

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Washington at Colorado odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:55 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Washington -290 (bet $290 to win $100) | Colorado +225 (bet $100 to win $110)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Washington -6.5 (-120) | Colorado +6.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 42.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Washington at Colorado odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Washington 31, Colorado 21

PASS, and look to leverage a decent ATS line on Washington.

The Huskies are 7-2 ATS in their last nine meetings against the Buffs and are 4-1 ATS over its last five games at Folsom Field.

A struggling Washington offense figures to be a bit undervalued in this spot. The Huskies stay on schedule at an above-average clip (but with little explosiveness) and are up against a Colorado defense with analytics a level or two worse than its points-per-game profile would indicate. Look for enough production on that side of the ball to sustain a two-score lead at some point in the first half.

The Huskies are much the better team on the other side of the ball. They’re quite good against the pass; that’s not CU’s bread-and-butter, but a two-score lead will put UW in the driver’s seat.

BACK THE HUSKIES -6.5 (-120).

The Over is 10-2 in the Buffaloes’ last 12 games as underdogs.

TAKE THE OVER 42.5 (-112). Consider holding off and trying to get a better figure on what may be a dodgy weather day in Boulder.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL referee home team winning percentages for Week 12

The NFL and Thanksgiving go together like turkey and dressing. With three games on Turkey Day once again, it will be a Thursday chock full of pigskin. The following is a list of each NFL referee’s home team winning percentage heading into Week 12 of the 2021 season. The assignments are according to Football Zebras while the stats are proprietary to this author.
NFL
