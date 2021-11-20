ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers at Penn State odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten) and Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 3-4) tangle at noon ET Saturday at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. Below, we look at the Rutgers vs. Penn State odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

Rutgers is on the road for the fourth time in its last five games, having played just one home game since Oct. 10. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a successful trip to Bloomington, Ind., where they downed the Indiana Hoosiers 38-3 last Saturday. The Knights’ 38 points were a revelation: Rutgers had averaged 11.5 points per game over its previous six.

The Nittany Lions lost 21-17 to then-No. 8 Michigan last Saturday. Penn State has dropped four of its last five after starting the season 5-0. The Lions were held to 332 yards of total offense against the Wolverines and have averaged just 339.2 yards per game over their last five.

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Rutgers at Penn State odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:01 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Rutgers +700 (bet $100 to win $700) | Penn State -1200 (bet $1,200 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Rutgers +18.5 (-115) | Penn State -18.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 46.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Rutgers at Penn State odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Penn State 31, Rutgers 14

Peg the true odds as being obscured in the expansive, muddy middle here. PASS.

The Scarlet Knights are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games as road underdogs. The road team is 4-1 ATS in the last five RU-PSU games.

Success-rate analytics are bearish on the Lions. Rutgers has a solid defense but one prone to giving up big plays. However, producing explosive plays is not a strong point for Penn State.

Other parts of the market have Rutgers bettors getting a point-or-so less with which to work. In a game with a solid Under lean, BACK THE SCARLET KNIGHTS +18.5 (-115).

The Under is 7-0 in the last seven meetings in this series.

The Nittany Lions are a second-division unit on offense. They average just 3.2 yards per rush and 7.1 yards per pass attempt. The Knights are solid in keeping opposing offenses off schedule.

RU’s offensive explosion last week was propped up by six Indiana turnovers.

A winning score in the 20s would not be a surprise here. BACK THE UNDER 46.5 (-110).

2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
