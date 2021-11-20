Weekend Weather
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. East northeast wind 6...greatbendpost.com
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. East northeast wind 6...greatbendpost.com
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0