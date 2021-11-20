ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 5 days ago
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. East northeast wind 6...

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: So Nice To See Some Snow!

DENVER(CBS)- Another surge of colder air followed up the initial Wednesday cold front keeping light snow falling thru the late day rush. Early snow amounts varied from trace amounts to just over an inch across the Denver Metro area and Front Range.   Many of our Denver Metro area weather watchers reported small amounts of snow. Credit: CBS4 Credit: CBS4 Credit: CBS4 Some areas in the foothills and south metro areas at least came in over an inch! Credit: CBS4 Credit: CBS4 Down in the mountains north of above 8,700 feet near Gunnison our weather watcher Paul Kaplan had to break out the shovel! Credit: CBS4 Unfortunately, at the time of this...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Front To Make For Cold And Breezy Thanksgiving Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front will cross the area in the overnight, setting us up for a cold and breezy Thanksgiving Day. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will move off to the east by sunrise Thursday, but a few sprinkles or flurries will be possible through the morning hours. High temperatures on Thanksgiving will be recorded in the morning, so expect an afternoon with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) Thursday night will be very cold with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills on Friday morning could be in the single digits at times. (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Patchy areas of rain. Low 40. THURSDAY: A sprinkle or flurry in the morning, then falling temperatures. High 40. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 34.
The Evening News

Weekend Weather: A chilly start but warmer temps expected

This weekend’s forecast features some unsettled weather, but the overall impacts look low as of this writing. Saturday starts dry and cold with morning low temperatures in the 20s for most areas. Clouds will increase through the day on Saturday as temperatures slowly increase through the 40s, potentially hitting 50 degrees in more populated areas.
Great Bend Post

Thanksgiving Day Forecast

Sunny, with a high near 44. North northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Clear, with a low around 29. Light south southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Friday.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

WEEKEND WEATHER: Your Hudson Valley Forecast For Thanksgiving

The Hudson Valley woke up to some of the coldest temperatures this season so far. While the threat of rain should hold off for Thanksgiving, will we see milder temps? Or will the Hudson Valley see another cold Turkey Day like in recent years past? Last year's Thanksgiving saw scattered showers, but mostly normal temperatures. Looking back, there was still the record-setting cold of the 2018 Thanksgiving. The Hudson Valley even saw snow during the 2019 Thanksgiving weekend. What should we expect this year?
rewind943.com

Weekend weather: Sunny and chilly Thanksgiving weekend ahead

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We have a sunny but chilly Thanksgiving weekend ahead. Highs will be in the 40s with lows in the upper 20s Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. Things will warm up a bit Saturday, with highs in the mid 50s. Clarksville forecast. Here’s...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Front Arrives At Midnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — On Wednesday afternoon, temperatures were in the mi- and upper 50s with gusty southerly winds ahead of the approaching cold front. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain arrives along the frontal passage Wednesday night. The best timing for rain is midnight to daybreak. (Credit: CBS 2) The low for Wednesday night is 40. (Credit: CBS 2) We spend Thanksgiving on the cold side of the front. We will start with 40 degrees at daybreak and then temps crash to the freezing mark by sunset. Stray flurries or sprinkles are possible Thursday in the chilly, northwest wind flow – a blustery holiday. (Credit: CBS 2) On Friday, look for partly sunny and cold conditions and a high of 34. On Saturday, there is a chance of a rain or snow shower and a high of 41. On Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 39.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Good Thanksgiving Forecast, Followed By A Cold Front

Hi Everyone! Today will not be the warmest or sunniest of Thanksgiving Days ever, but it will be a good one. The high temperature in the mid-to-upper 50s is close to average. Noting extreme about today. Tomorrow is a different story. We’ve been discussing a cold front sliding in, and by, all week. We can now time it out for you as an overnight event. Rain, which earlier in the week looked light and scattered, is now more area wide, and slightly heavier. The amount should be about a quarter of an inch. No change in the windy and colder air behind...
