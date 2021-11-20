Former Air Force Member, Louisiana Man Sentenced On Child Porn Charges

Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Adam Richard Henderson, 35, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 60 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on child pornography charges.

In September and October 2020, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations received cyber tip reports from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children that a Yahoo user was in possession of numerous images of child pornography.

Law enforcement agents began an investigation and discovered that the email accounts belonged to Henderson. He was charged and pleaded guilty on July 16, 2021, to the transportation of child pornography.

At the guilty plea hearing, Henderson admitted that on March 14, 2020, while living in Bossier City, Louisiana, he emailed images of child pornography from two Yahoo email accounts belonging to him.

The images were of prepubescent minors whose genital and pubic areas were lasciviously exhibited. Henderson admitted to sending the images at his guilty plea hearing on July 16, 2021.

The U.S. Air Force, Office of Special Investigations, and Louisiana Bureau of Investigations investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy prosecuted the case.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines.Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.