ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Former Air Force Member, Louisiana Man Sentenced On Child Porn Charges

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3oxg_0d2krr3x00

Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Adam Richard Henderson, 35, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 60 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on child pornography charges.

In September and October 2020, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations received cyber tip reports from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children that a Yahoo user was in possession of numerous images of child pornography.

Law enforcement agents began an investigation and discovered that the email accounts belonged to Henderson. He was charged and pleaded guilty on July 16, 2021, to the transportation of child pornography.

At the guilty plea hearing, Henderson admitted that on March 14, 2020, while living in Bossier City, Louisiana, he emailed images of child pornography from two Yahoo email accounts belonging to him.

The images were of prepubescent minors whose genital and pubic areas were lasciviously exhibited. Henderson admitted to sending the images at his guilty plea hearing on July 16, 2021.

The U.S. Air Force, Office of Special Investigations, and Louisiana Bureau of Investigations investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy prosecuted the case.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines.Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Four Pinellas County Suspects Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges At Clearwater Hotel

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL. – On Monday, detectives from the Narcotics Division received information regarding a large amount of methamphetamine being delivered to drug traffickers at WoodSpring Suites located at 15672 U.S. Highway 19 North in Clearwater. Through various investigative techniques, detectives identified, 36-year-old Travis Nicotera, 29-year-old Brandon Pagels, 22-year-old Jessica...
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Bossier City, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Bossier City, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Politics#Yahoo#The U S Air Force#Tampafp Com#Tampa Local News Sports#National Headlines
The Free Press - TFP

In A Surprise To Everyone Except Those Who Live There, Gathering Of Doctors In Florida Was The Superspreader That Never Was

Blue states are now grappling with rising COVID-19 infections, and perhaps deaths, as fall’s chill marches toward winter’s freeze. According to the Associated Press, Connecticut has the fastest-rising rate of new COVID illnesses – jumping 116 percent in two weeks. The AP also noted, “Four of the five states with the highest recent increase in virus cases are in New England.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Police Investigating Shooting Of A Juvenile

TAMPA, FL. – Tampa Police are investigating a Tuesday shooting of a juvenile and are asking anyone with information to call in. Around 4:42 pm on Tuesday, dispatch received several calls reporting that someone was shot near the intersection of 22nd St. and 26th Ave. Officers arrived and found a...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Texas Republicans Call On School Districts To Leave School Boards Association

The Texas Freedom Caucus called on the state’s independent school districts to exit the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) in a Monday letter. The Freedom Caucus previously urged the TASB to leave the National School Boards Association (NSBA) after it sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to use the FBI, Patriot Act, and other law enforcement groups to target parents.
TEXAS STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
85K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy