Prospect Sean Farrell has gotten off to a hot start in the NCAA. [Canadiens]. The Habs open their 12th outdoor rink in Quebec. [Canadiens]. Montreal is still trying to win at any cost, whether that be starting Jake Allen more times than any other starter in the league (before he got hurt), or playing more experienced (but perhaps less skilled) players over the kids. It might be time to change the plan, not because they’re throwing in the towel, but because doing so might help right the ship.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO