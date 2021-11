It'll cost you way more to head over the river and through the woods if you're driving this Thanksgiving in Minnesota. Prices seem to be increasing just everywhere in the Land of 10,000 Lakes these days (stop me if you've heard this one before)... due to the pandemic, right? In fact, Minnesota's Department of Employment and Economic Development said earlier this week that inflation had risen to 6.2 percent this year.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO