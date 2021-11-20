‘Watchtower’ distribution campaign set

PORTLAND — The annual Catholic Campaign for Human Development Collection will be held at Maine churches this weekend (Nov. 20-21). Catholic Campaign for Human Development grants support local parish initiatives that aim to solve community-wide problems, empowering the poor to make life changes that allow them to become more self-sufficient. CCHD works to break the cycle of poverty by helping low-income people participate in the decisions that affect their lives, their families, and their communities. Initiatives in Maine include a financial literacy program for those receiving emergency financial assistance from the parish, a weatherization program coupled with a training session on heating tips, a cooking class and nutrition book for clients attending the parish’s food pantry, an outreach program to immigrants, a ministry for the aging, and a career center to help those living on the margins with writing resumes, how to interview, and job searches.

MAINE STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO