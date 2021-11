Looking for the perfect holiday gift for that die hard state fair-goer? There's a good option, but you'd better act fast. The Minnesota State Fair is offering 2022 admission tickets for just $12 - that's four bucks off standard adult admission - but the deal is only good for Tuesday, Nov. 23. The fair website says there's a limit of eight tickets per order, and just one order per customer.

