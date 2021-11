The Andalusia High School Chapter of Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) recently held their annual Iron Bowl Canned Food Drive. During the week of November 8-12, the students were to bring in non-perishable food items to donate to those less fortunate this holiday season. When the students brought them to class, they had a choice of putting them in an Alabama or Auburn box. Competition was high and the race was close by the end of the competition. A biscuit breakfast was the reward for the first block with the highest percentage of ounces of food based on the number of students in the class.

