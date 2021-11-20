Travel Tips for Vacationing During COVID

This holiday travel season is poised to be a busy one as more Americans opt to leave home after a year that was heavily impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened more than 2.1 million passengers at airports nationwide on Sunday, November 14, up significantly from just over 978,000 on the same day last year and not far off the pre-pandemic figure of nearly 2.4 million in 2019. The influx of travelers is compounding staffing shortages being faced by airlines, airports, TSA, hotels, car rental companies and other key players across the industry. Therefore, navigating the holiday travel period could prove even more challenging in 2021.
Comments / 0