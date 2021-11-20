ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel Tips for Vacationing During COVID

Cover picture for the articleMany people will be traveling this and next month for the holidays, and Men’s Health has shared tips on staying safe...

spectrumlocalnews.com

5 tips to stay COVID safe during the holiday season

This holiday season is shaping up to be much different than the last, as it is largely safe to gather in-person to celebrate — with certain precautions. Federal health officials have offered a number of tips on how to best mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while traveling or gathering for winter holidays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Denver Post

Take it from the Pros: Tips for Flying during COVID restrictions

Older Denverites share their tricks for domestic and international air travel. Travelers may be facing more hurdles than ever before, but that isn’t slowing down certain older Denverites. In the words of Marlene Folsom, current Denverite and Holly Creek Life Plan Community depositor, “There are just so many more factors now.” Consider the high number of recently canceled flights, constantly shifting COVID-19 requirements and unusually long lines. But while these challenges can be particularly difficult for those later in life, they haven’t stopped local Holly Creek residents from getting out again. Below are some of the top current travel tips from some of Denver’s most seasoned travelers.
DENVER, CO
TravelPulse

Tips for Traveling Around the Holidays

This holiday travel season is poised to be a busy one as more Americans opt to leave home after a year that was heavily impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened more than 2.1 million passengers at airports nationwide on Sunday, November 14, up significantly from just over 978,000 on the same day last year and not far off the pre-pandemic figure of nearly 2.4 million in 2019. The influx of travelers is compounding staffing shortages being faced by airlines, airports, TSA, hotels, car rental companies and other key players across the industry. Therefore, navigating the holiday travel period could prove even more challenging in 2021.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Austin

Ready to travel again? Let Apple Vacations do all the planning!

The overwhelming demand for travel means that your choice for travel dates, resorts, and price points may not be available for last-minute bookings. That's why it's important to book your holiday, winter, and spring break trips now so that you can have your first choices for vacation. Travel expert Stephanie Oswald is joining us from Cancun, Mexico to chat about the state of travel and to share her best tips for your next trip!
AUSTIN, TX
wvtm13.com

COVID-19 Q&A: Best guidance from doctors for travel during holidays?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — WVTM 13 is working with health experts to get you the facts on any questions you may have related to the COVID-19 vaccines. In this segment, a viewer asks WVTM 13's Ian Reitz what doctors recommend to those who are traveling for the holidays? Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Department of Health answers in the video above.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
News On 6

Health Experts Wary Of COVID-19 During Holiday Travel Season

The TSA said more than two million people passed through U.S. airport security checkpoints on Friday. As the holiday travel season heats up, health experts are hoping that doesn't ignite a winter wave of new COVID-19 cases. Elise Preston reports from New York.
TRAVEL
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Public Health
Coronavirus
towndock.net

Traveling During Coronavirus

Pamlico County’s COVID-19 Community Task Force has provided this column. ravel during the COVID-19 pandemic takes preparation. It is important to understand the risks. Seeing family and friends or simply having an enjoyable break can be helpful for physical and mental health, so it’s important to know how to travel while minimizing risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Best Luxury Travel Tips

After more than a year of travel restrictions, you have finally decided to take a vacation. You have your location picked out, but how can you make sure your experience is truly exceptional?. Luxury travel offers unforgettable experiences that you may get only once in a lifetime. Therefore, it becomes...
TRAVEL
kiss951.com

Tips For Traveling Alone Safely

Have you ever traveled solo? A lot of people love it. While I’ve flown by myself to meet up with other people I’ve never gone on a full trip alone. And to be honest I don’t think traveling alone would be my cup of tea. But I’ll admit I’m probably in the minority when it comes to that. Solo travel allows you to do and see what you want without worrying about pleasing another person. And as travel restrictions are finally loosening, more and more people are planning to pick up traveling again. This means that for many, a solo trip is an enticing consideration. Solo traveling has a lot of upsides such as sense of freedom and independence. But with that comes safety considerations. To find out the safest ways and the benefits of traveling alone, VacationRenter surveyed 1,000 solo travelers about their travels.
LIFESTYLE
kentuckytoday.com

Tips for making airline travel less stressful during holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Some of the busiest airline travel days of the year are expected to take place next week, so passengers need to be aware of some special requirements to make their airport and flying experiences less stressful. Several airlines have had flight delays and cancellations due to...
LEXINGTON, KY
erienewsnow.com

Travel Tips for Thanksgiving 2021

Starting this weekend, millions of people across the country will be hitting the roads, traveling to see friends and family for the Thanksgiving holiday. Thanksgiving is the most popular road trip holiday, according to AAA. This year, millions more across the country will be hitting the road to reconnect with friends and family.
TRAVEL
michiganchronicle.com

The Pandemic Is Not Over: Tips For Traveling Safely During The Holidays

The holidays are near and it’s time to reunite with family, friends, and loved ones at home. While it is an exciting time of year, it is important to keep in mind that are still lingering health risks associated with traveling during this stage of the pandemic. Also, airports and roads will be as crowded as ever. Not to mention, this may be the first time many people are traveling since the pandemic hit last year. With that in mind, it may be helpful to hear from a travel expert and learn about what it’s been like to travel over the last year and change.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

Barbados Offers the Perfect Vacation for Every Traveler

In a place where each day holds new and exciting experiences, it’s easy to create lasting memories, and it doesn’t take long for visitors to Barbados to realize this place has unique experiences for everyone. With so much to see and do, people are oftentimes planning their next trip before they even leave the island.
TRAVEL
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Contrarian Travel Tips

It’s time to once again celebrate the concept of contrarian travel. And if you plan properly, you’ll save time and maybe even money. First, I don’t check bags domestically. I send them by FedEx, UPS or other services. I save two and a half hours of waiting time on each trip by doing this, and if you send it three days in advance, you get a steep discount.
TRAVEL
Robb Report

The Travel Insurance You Need for a Multi-Destination Vacation

Planning a vacation that involves travel to multiple destinations can be a great way to save on expenses. By visiting several destinations on one trip, you can consolidate costs—plus you get to see multiple fascinating places. Best of all, there are multi-destination travel insurance policies specifically designed to cover trips where you’re visiting a bunch of different locals. Whether you book a multi-leg vacation on your own or use a tour operator, there’s a strong likelihood that you’ll be pre-paying significant non-refundable deposits. A comprehensive travel insurance policy can provide a safety net for unplanned situations, giving you the peace of mind...
TRAVEL
cityline.tv

How To Save for Your Post-COVID Dream Vacation

Are you planning your next big vacation? There are a few important things that I go through with my clients when we think about saving for a vacation. To help us, I have three different groups that we can use as examples to run through some strategies. One for a couple, one for a family of four, and one for a solo trip.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mlivingnews.com

Vacation Preparation Tips

When planning for a vacation, whether it’s to a sunny beach or a winter cabin, there are always many things to consider. The excitement of it all can often lead to forgetting important things for the trip. Don’t let this be you, take a look at these tips to help prepare for your next getaway!
LIFESTYLE
breezynews.com

COVID-19: Tips for staying safe during family gatherings

The Mississippi State Department of Health has released a list of ways to keep everyone safe from COVID-19 for family gathering this week. The following list comes from the MSDH Facebook page:. Monday, the state reported over 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 from over the weekend. Medical experts still say...
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS

