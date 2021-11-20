New Walk of Fame star shines for Salma Hayek Pinault

Samuel L. Jackson may not appear in ‘Eternals,’ but he still got to hang out with some of the famous women involved in the Marvel project — including Angelina Jolie!. No stars party harder than Marvel stars! Eternals actors Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek recently enjoyed a night out with their director Chloe Zhao, producer Victoria Alosno, and Samuel L. Jackson, who is famous in the Marvel world for playing Nick Fury. The group of five got together for an epic selfie that Salma, 55, posted on her Instagram page on Nov. 14. “With the eternally cool @samuelljackson and my @eternalssisters @angelinajolie @chloezhao @victoriaalonso76,” Salma wrote in the caption. She credited photographer Samantha López Speranza for capturing the image.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO