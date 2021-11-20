ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

New Walk of Fame star shines for Salma Hayek Pinault

By City News Service
Bay News 9
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring Salma Hayek Pinault for a career that has included receiving a best actress Oscar nomination was unveiled in advance of Wednesday's release of her latest film, "House of Gucci." In "House of Gucci," Hayek Pinault portrays...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek Poses With Daughter Valentina, 14, At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Salma Hayek and her 14-year-old daughter, Valentina, both stunned in black on Friday to celebrate Salma’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. Salma Hayek celebrated receiving her Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Friday with her family in tow. The 55-year-old actress was honored on Nov. 19 by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, actor Adam Sandler and Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao presenting at the ceremony, also proudly posing with her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Flashed Her Fishnet Tights In A Sheer Purple Gown On The Red Carpet—Her 'House Of Gucci' Premiere Look Is Unreal!

Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops for the London premiere of her highly-anticipated House of Gucci movie on Tuesday, November 9th, as she sashayed onto the red carpet in a show-stopping sheer purple gown fresh from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 collection. We really do mean fresh – it was hot off the runway, as it only made its debut during last week’s Love Parade show in Los Angeles!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Esquire

Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Lady Gaga Went Appropriately Gucci for the House of Gucci Premiere

The stars delivered some very solid (and very Gucci) looks on the red carpet at the London premiere of House of Gucci, the Ridley Scott-directed, high-stakes fashion film that takes a deep dive into the history of, well, the house of Gucci. Gracing the red carpet at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square were Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, and more—all of whom dressed in fits that didn’t disappoint.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Parties With Salma Hayek, Samuel L. Jackson & More Marvel Pals On Evening Out — Photo

Samuel L. Jackson may not appear in ‘Eternals,’ but he still got to hang out with some of the famous women involved in the Marvel project — including Angelina Jolie!. No stars party harder than Marvel stars! Eternals actors Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek recently enjoyed a night out with their director Chloe Zhao, producer Victoria Alosno, and Samuel L. Jackson, who is famous in the Marvel world for playing Nick Fury. The group of five got together for an epic selfie that Salma, 55, posted on her Instagram page on Nov. 14. “With the eternally cool @samuelljackson and my @eternalssisters @angelinajolie @chloezhao @victoriaalonso76,” Salma wrote in the caption. She credited photographer Samantha López Speranza for capturing the image.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek lives in Justin Bieber's former 17-bedroom mansion – see inside

Salma Hayek lives with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault and their 14-year-old daughter Valentina in an incredible 17-bedroom mansion in London, that Justin Bieber is believed to have once called home. The 55-year-old moved from France in 2014 and was reported to have begun renting the house in 2017. There has...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Zhao
Person
Frida Kahlo
Person
Salma Hayek Pinault
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Maurizio Gucci
ETOnline.com

Salma Hayek Shares Her Ultimate Skincare Secret (Exclusive)

Salma Hayek is letting us in on her ultimate skincare secret. ET's Lauren Zima spoke to the 55-year-old actress at the premiere of House of Gucci in New York Tuesday night, where she shared just how she gets that gorgeous glow. "I do a lot of rose water," Hayek revealed....
CELEBRITIES
NME

Salma Hayek recalls being held at knifepoint on Hollywood Boulevard

Salma Hayek has recalled how she was once threatened and chased by a man with a knife on Hollywood Boulevard. The actress, who stars in Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci, opened up about the experience in a prepared speech while accepting the 2,709th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday (November 19).
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Watch Salma Hayek call Lady Gaga’s parents hot

Salma Hayek couldn’t help but praise Lady Gaga’s parents as she spotted them at the “House of Gucci” premiere in New York. The family’s cast was in attendance of the film’s premiere in New York and the hilarious moment was captured by the press. RELATED: ...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walk Of Fame Star#Friendship#Italian#Chinese
Daily Herald

Salma Hayek felt like the mom on the set of 'Eternals'

NEW YORK -- Salma Hayek laughs when asked if she ever felt like the mom of the group on the set of "Eternals." "Yes, because everyone also came to tell me about their problems ... and I liked it a lot," says the Mexican actor, who at 55 plays the matriarch of the superheroes in the new Marvel movie.
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

Salma Hayek dedicates Hollywood star to fans who gave her “courage”

This content was published on November 20, 2021 – 4:26 am. Los Angeles (USA), November 19 (EFE). On Friday, Salma Hayek discovered her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles (USA) and dedicated this tribute to the fans who over the decades have given her the “courage” to pursue her dreams and succeed in American cinema. .
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Talk Their ‘House of Gucci’ Transformations: ‘It Was An Immersive Experience’

Father, son and house of Gaga. Method acting aside, Lady Gaga worked through both a physical and mental transformation to play her character inspired by the real-life Patrizia Reggiani. “I’d say truly the most challenging part was playing a murderer,” Gaga told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the red carpet premiere of the film at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. “But I will say that after a lot of research, I realized that she knows that she made a big mistake, and it was a lot of trauma that drove her towards this huge mistake that I know she regrets. So when...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Here's What Critics Are Saying About Lady Gaga's 'House of Gucci' Performance

Lady Gaga could be gunning for another Academy Award with her upcoming film House of Gucci, if early reaction from fans and critics is any indication. The pop superstar stars as Patrizia Reggiani in the biographical crime drama opposite Adam Driver, who portrays Reggiani's ex-husband and Italian fashion house mogul Maurizio Gucci. Early reactions from critics who've seen the film -- including Rolling Stone's David Fear, who tweeted, "It is absolutely criminal how good of an actress Gaga is" -- could point to more awards in her future. Gaga won her first Oscar in 2018 for best original song alongside her co-writers of the Billboard Hot 100-topping Bradley Cooper duet "Shallow" from A Star Is Born; she was also nominated for best actress that year.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Looks Regal in 6-Inch Heels & Velvet Bustier Cutout Dress for ‘House of Gucci’ NY Premiere

Salma Hayek opted for a glamorous look last night at the “House of Gucci” premiere in New York City. Wearing head-to-toe Gucci, an apt choice for the occasion, the 55-year-old actress wore a bespoke gown from the iconic fashion house along with a pair of towering high heels. The floor-length, long-sleeve dress featured a royal blue velvet bustier top with a sultry cutout design and sparkling embellishments trimming the high-neck and cuffs. Meanwhile, the gown’s black satin skirt featuring a thigh-high slit gave way to a pair of towering Gucci high heels done in black leather with a T-strap silhouette and a closed toe. The Oscar-nominated actress — who plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma in the film — further accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a sparkling sapphire ring surrounded by diamonds. Shop T-strap pumps below. To Buy: Gianni Bini Blainee Patent Platform T-Strap Pumps, $90; dillards.com To Buy: Steve Madden Lola Platform Sandal, $140; stevemadden.com To Buy: Marc Fisher Nazria Platform Pump, $70; dsw.com Flip through the gallery to see more of Salma Hayek’s style through the years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy